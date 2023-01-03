In terms of the mental side, I wanted to ask you about the way your year went because you got the win early in the season and couldn’t back it up after that, but you had some crashes. When you’re going through those struggles and you look back at the win, is it something where you can look at it as, “I can do it because I did do it,” and rely on that a bit?

You know, it’s crazy because if you look at my season and you just think of it a little bit different. I come out first round, kind of a little dark horse, second every practice, probably should have done really well that night like a top three. I made a stupid move, crashed, it was what it us. I had more fun than ever, won the heat race, go to Oakland and win another heat race, have a small crash and finish P4. Round three, first race without crashing, I win. Round four, great start, holeshot, I lead most of race, chose not to put [Christian] Craig over the berm, P2. That’s a great race and I got sick the night before. I was sick at that race and so maybe I didn’t have quite the stamina down the end or whatever and then I’m sick all the next week. I was away from the team, I’m isolated, isolation is never good for anyone. So, I get to Arizona and I’m sick. I ride press day fine and then first practice, I break my hand and don’t get X-rays. I race the day and have a couple other mishaps and lapses, but when you get on the track and you have a broken hand, it’s hard to have the same sharpness and mentality. But then, I’m still capable of going to the front and being a second and a half faster than the leader.

So, it’s so tricky and I think it’s moments like those where say you’re not sick and you keep the routine, and maybe you were a little bit closer at A2. Things are really going good right there, but you break your hand and now I’m off riding for two weeks and isolated. I’m away from the team, away from riding, and then A3 was not my best work but I got a podium with two crashes. I did a quad that nobody else did, cool stuff. First race back from the break, a little bit rusty, not my best heat race, but I was actually P1 in qualifying. Fastest in both 250 and 450 which is maybe my career highlight because I’m like, “That’s sick! Faster than the 450s, take that!” And then that night, I put myself in a great position off the start, I pass Craig, and then my rear brake rotor gets bent. I had like a five second lead or something on lap two, but I didn’t know my rear brake rotor was bent. I like almost crashed before the whoops and lose a bunch of time. Say that doesn’t happen, my rear brake is not bent, and I win that race, who’s to say that momentum is not back on track? But instead, we just survived, get a rough third, and that should have been a win, you know? So, it’s things like that when they pile up. You can see how if you don’t get sick before A2, and the season goes a whole different direction. Craig had his stuff at Arizona and so it's like, who knows. When I start to think back, I’m like, “Wait I wasn’t all that far off. Wait this wasn’t all on me. I’m still the Michael Mosiman who’s very capable of winning and very capable of those things.” They happen and in some ways when things were good, we were like on a positive train, the team was on board, everything was nice, everyone was being positive, and then I get sick, break my hand, and have a rough race and we just threw the positivity thing out the window. I still had to race the next weekend healing up from a broken hand, it’s not easy you know what I mean! And that’s not well documented. These are the things that behind the scenes, people say, “Wow, Mosiman messes up all the time,” and they don’t see these things. I don’t know that I would do it any differently, but you learn from that. Practice better hygiene and try not to get sick! [laughs] But there’s so many variables. You have to be good, and you have to have some luck on your side.