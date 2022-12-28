Watch: Racer X Staff Reacts to Bradshaw Hitting Matiasevich at 1989 Paris SX

The Racer X staff breaks down footage of possibly the worst pass attempt ever: Damon Bradshaw on Jeff “Chicken” Matiasevich at the 1989 Paris Supercross. In the famous incident, Bradshaw gets whiskey throttle and ghost rides directly into the side of Matiasevich. Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, Mitch Kendra, Tom Journet, Donnie Southers, and Matt Rice talk about the famous incident. Journet watches the clip for the first time live during the chat as the group shares laughs and thoughts on the race. Then, the group examines the Bradshaw-Matiasevich run in at the 1990 Anaheim Supercross only a few months later.