SMX Insider - Ep 4 – DB and Weege with Way-Too-Early Predictions
December 29, 2022 2:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
On this week’s ‘SMX Insider,’ Jason and Daniel take a way-too-early look at 2023 silly season and some of the riders who are might be changing teams one year from now. The Insiders welcome Supercross PR guru Sean Brennen to the show and learn all about the work that goes into getting the word out about this amazing sport. In Fowler’s Facts, our stat man Clinton breaks down how the Suzuki homecoming for Ken Roczen might be just what the German star needs to return to the top of the podium.
If you missed the first two episodes, watch them below.
Main image by Simon Cudby