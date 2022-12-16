Video: Behind the Scenes with James Stewart on AMA Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

At the end of October, I had the chance to cover the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony in Pickerington, Ohio. Six individuals—Kenny Coolbeth, Greg Hancock, Effie Hotchkiss, Sandy Kosman, and Ben Spies, and James “Bubba” Stewart—were inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame as the Class of 2022 on Friday, October 28. The weekend stamped those six individuals' marks on the motorcycling industry and cemented their accomplishments in the history books forever.

Stewart was the final speaker on the evening and gave a passionate speech thanking his family and all the people who had a positive impact on his career. Watch the full replay of the entire induction ceremony on the American Motorcyclist Association Facebook page if you missed it. A little over 12 hours after the induction ceremony, I talked to Bubba to get his reaction to officially being Hall of Famer James Stewart. He said it was a unique opportunity to celebrate with everyone who helped him, no matter their team or brand because they were all there to celebrate together.

"For me, it was just nice to have that moment, not only with them but just with everybody from the industry and just all the people I’ve met to say thank you. It was just a big night. It’s funny because you race and each team you celebrate with that team, the members of whoever, Kawasaki, Yamaha, but last night I had the opportunity to celebrate with everybody I’ve worked with. It was like one big championship, and that was cool."

Read my full interview with Stewart.

Stewart covered the induction ceremony on episode 10 of his Bubba's World Podcast, and Cole Beach was at the event filming for Seven MX. This evening, Stewart's gear company posted Beach's awesome behind-the-scenes video that shows different parts of the weekend. Check out the video below.

Video/text: Seven MX