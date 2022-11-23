Racer X Readers' Choice Survey | Over $3,385 in Prizes
Our annual Racer X Readers' Choice Survey is ready for you to fill out, and we’re offering killer prizes for participants. There are a total of thirteen to win! Upon completion, you'll be entered in a drawing to win a Matrix Concepts prize pack (stand, ramp, mat, toolbox, gas can, ties downs), 3 FMF Vision prize packs (1 set of Powerbomb goggles, 1 set of sunglasses - The Don, Origins, Gears, or Throttle styles), a STACYC 12e, a STACYC 16e, a set of Troy Lee Designs gloves (Air glove, Scout Gambit, or Revox), and an Atlas Brace (winner can choose between their Vision, Air Lite, Tyke, and Defender Chest Pro braces). That's over $3,385 in total prizes!
A lot of passionate, creative people work to make Racer X the best it can be, but our biggest source of inspiration is, quite simply, you! All of us at Racer X would really appreciate it if you can take a few minutes to complete our Readers' Choice survey. The better we know our readers and audience, the better we can make everything we do.
Thanks for your help. We’ll see you at the races.
About the prizes
Matrix A1 Stand ($149.95)
Constructed 1 1/8” oversized aluminum.
Lightweight - only 6 lbs!
Injection-molded rubber top mat with recessed rivets.
Height 17.25” Top 10" X 6” Base 17 X 17”
Matrix A7 Ramp ($179.95)
Made from 6063 aircraft quality tubing.
7 feet long by 7 inches wide inside rails 9 inches wide edge to edge.
Exclusive "slow motion" folding center hinge with replaceable rubber bushing.
Welded non slip aluminum center rungs.
Replaceable rubber feet.
Extra strong tongue with rubber under pad.
Aircraft quality tig welded construction.
Customizable tongue graphics.
Used by all top riders and teams.
Weight capacity 500 LBS
Matrix M40 Mat ($189.95)
Made from hi grade durable carpet with PVC rubber bottom and edge.
Direct printed and treated with oil and gas resistant ink.
Full 3.5FT X 7FT race size.
Used by Factory Yamaha and Star Racing Racing teams
Powerwash or vacuum cleanable.
Matrix M81 3 Drawer Toolbox ($169.95)
Portable Tool Box 20.5".
Ball-bearing 3-Drawer Steel Lockable Tool Box.
Durable Carbon Steel lightweight construction.
Complete with team graphic. Or customize one with your name and number.
25-lb full-extension ball-bearing drawer slides operate smoothly.
Extra storage under the lid holds larger hand tools.
Padlock hasp and staple enable the tool box to be locked.
Dim: 20.5" W X 8.5" D X 12" H.
Matrix G5 Gas Can ($99.95)
Comes complete with delivery hose spout.
3” extra wide fill cap fir quick filling.
Strategically placed side handle and bottom handle for balance and easy handling.
Made from hi-quality HDPE with HD wall.
Full 5.0 gallon capacity.
Exclusive “name and number panels” to personalize it, giving it the factory look.
Matrix M1 Tie Downs ($59.95)
Top soft loop extension with rubber coated “S” hook.
Spring loaded lock-on “swivel carabineer” bottom SMART hook.
Sublimated graphics in factory colors.
Exclusive “slider name plate” for personalized custom factory look.
Heavy duty steel “cam-lock” buckle.
FMF Vision Powerbomb Goggles ($52.50)
Removeable nose guard deflects roost and debris
Anti-fog coated polycarbonate lens for clear vision
Triple layer moisture managing face foam soaks up sweat
45mm Ultra-wide silicon coated strap ensures a secure fit
9 retention points secure lens in frame
All adult FMF goggles share the same lens and tear-offs
Mirror lens model includes spare clear lens
FMF Vision The Don Sunglasses ($59.00)
100% UV protection
Lightweight, durable nylon frame
High impact resistant and shatter proof polycarbonate lenses
Comes with a microfibre cleaning pouch
FMF Vision Origins Sunglasses ($59.00)
100% UV protection
Lightweight, durable nylon frame
High impact resistant and shatter proof polycarbonate lenses
Comes with a microfibre cleaning pouch
Matte Crystal Rootbeer Color has a polarized lens
FMF Vision Gears Sunglasses ($69.00)
100% UV protection
Lightweight, durable nylon frame
High impact resistant and shatter proof polycarbonate lenses
Comes with a microfibre cleaning pouch
Matte Crystal Smoke Color has a polarized lens
FMF Vision Throttle Sunglasses ($59.00)
100% UV protection
Lightweight, durable nylon frame
High impact resistant and shatter proof polycarbonate lenses
Comes with a microfibre cleaning pouch
STACYC 12e ($799.00)
The STACYC 12eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with little or no experience on a balance bike. Your child should have an inseam of 14” or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-powered mode. Graduate them to the powered mode (the holy grail of fun) as they show proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing. Start them with a speed similar to what they can push the non-powered version at, and they learn the use of the twist throttle, and a long coast turn into a constant use of throttle and giggles. As they continue to develop skills, the medium speed of the STACYC 12eDRIVE allows for an exceptional amount of fun outdoors, getting thousands of hours of hand-eye coordination, balance, and outdoor exercise.
STACYC 16e ($1,049.00)
The STACYC 16eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with some experience on a balance bike and are a little taller and/or more familiar with riding STACYC Stability Cycles and need a larger platform. Your child should have an inseam of 18” or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-powered mode. Graduate them to the powered mode (the holy grail of fun) as they show proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing. Start them with a speed similar to what they can push the non-powered version at, and they learn the use of the twist throttle, and a long coast turn into a constant use of throttle and giggles. As they continue to develop skills, the medium speed of the STACYC 16eDRIVE allows for an exceptional amount of fun outdoors, getting thousands of hours of hand-eye coordination, balance, and outdoor exercise.
TLD Air Glove ($32)
The Air Glove features a compression-molded cuff and a single layer palm with laser perforated holes for breathability. Micro-mesh is used all over for added ventilation. Silicon print on finger offers a grippy spot for brake lever grip.
TLD Scout Gambit Glove ($52)
Designed for a smoother ride, the SCOUT Gambit Glove features a dual-layer palm that mutes trail chatter. A 3 layer soft-shell fabric, soft fleece liner and D3O knuckle protection keeps your hands protected from every element.
TLD Revox Glove ($34)
Troy Lee Designs gloves are all researched, designed and meticulously tested before they make their way on to the hands of great athletes around the world. Our acute attention to detail paired with a fearless sense of style and design make for a superior quality product. With a vast selection of colors, construction and levels of protection, there is a perfect fit for every individual.
Atlas Vision Brace ($199.99)
The Vision anti-compression collar is the “front only chest protector” of the neck protection world. A device designed for one specific purpose, void of anything that doesn’t contribute to that single job. This complete overhaul of the neck protection category leap frogs the competition with a simplified minimalist form, addition of advanced and proven materials, and the biggest improvement in user experience since the birth of neck protection.
By only being built up over the shoulders, the Atlas Vision aims to reduce compression forces only. By removing the traditional front and rear “shelves” of a neck brace, range of motion is increased enabling us to provide an option for anyone who struggles to wear a traditional full-frame neck brace.
Atlas Ait Lite Brace ($269.99)
A stripped down version of our iconic Air Brace, the Air Lite comes with the lower shoulder pads*, and injection molded nylon rear mounts which enables an even better value while retaining all that you know and love - The combination of a simplistic minimalist design with flexibility, suspension, and the largest brace-to-body contact ratio. The Atlas family of braces are the clear category leader across the entire range.
Atlas Tyke Brace ($199.99)
Atlas Neck Brace’s are known for the Patented flexible design, providing maximum comfort and mobility. Combining a simplistic minimalist design with flexibility, suspension, and the largest brace-to-body contact ratio makes the Atlas family of braces a clear category leader across the entire range. Small size fit for children, without sacrificing our Patented design and safety features.