The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 2023 Schedule

12 Round GNCC Series and Nine-Round eMTB Series for Next Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions, producer of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is happy to announce the upcoming series schedule for the 49th Annual Season in 2023. This year due to scheduling and time constraints GNCC will run a 12-round series schedule, with 11 micro races and 9 eMTB races.

The 2023 schedule is once again excited to welcome back many of its most seasoned venues, including Big Buck in Union, South Carolina; The General in Washington, Georgia; The John Penton in Millfield, Ohio; West Virginia’s popular Snowshoe GNCC in Snowshoe, West Virginia; and the Ironman finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The GNCC Series will kick off the 2023 season on February 18 and 19 with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. From there the series will head south for the 9th Annual Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, which is also held in conjunction with the 2023 Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities on March 4 and 5. Then the next weekend, March 11 and 12, the series continues in Washington, Georgia for a back-to-back round with The General GNCC at Aonia Pass MX.

“2022 produced some exciting racing and we’re hoping for more of the same in 2023,” said GNCC Trail Boss, Jeff Russell. “One of the unique things about GNCC Racing is the diversity of the terrain we race on. From starting out the year in South Carolina clay, then to the sandy terrain in Florida and eventually making our way up onto the top of Snowshoe Mountain, and ending with some loamy brown dirt in Indiana, there is a little something for everyone throughout the season.”

Although the location for round four is still under review, the date will be April 1st and 2nd. The series will then continue on over to Society Hill, South Carolina for the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on April 15 and 16. After a three-week hiatus, the series will pick up in Crawfordsville, Indiana at Ironman Raceway for the Hoosier GNCC on May 6 and 7.

On May 20 and 21, the 35th Annual John Penton returns to the schedule as one of the oldest consecutive-running GNCC events on the circuit, held in Athens County - Millfield, Ohio. The Mason-Dixon will follow, holding round 8 in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania on the weekend of June 3 and 4. The series will then head to Snowshoe Mountain on June 24 and 25 for the 16th running of the Snowshoe GNCC, dubbed as America’s Toughest Race for its rough terrain and challenging obstacles.