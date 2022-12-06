Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 2023 Schedule
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
12 Round GNCC Series and Nine-Round eMTB Series for Next Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions, producer of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is happy to announce the upcoming series schedule for the 49th Annual Season in 2023. This year due to scheduling and time constraints GNCC will run a 12-round series schedule, with 11 micro races and 9 eMTB races.
The 2023 schedule is once again excited to welcome back many of its most seasoned venues, including Big Buck in Union, South Carolina; The General in Washington, Georgia; The John Penton in Millfield, Ohio; West Virginia’s popular Snowshoe GNCC in Snowshoe, West Virginia; and the Ironman finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
The GNCC Series will kick off the 2023 season on February 18 and 19 with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. From there the series will head south for the 9th Annual Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, which is also held in conjunction with the 2023 Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities on March 4 and 5. Then the next weekend, March 11 and 12, the series continues in Washington, Georgia for a back-to-back round with The General GNCC at Aonia Pass MX.
“2022 produced some exciting racing and we’re hoping for more of the same in 2023,” said GNCC Trail Boss, Jeff Russell. “One of the unique things about GNCC Racing is the diversity of the terrain we race on. From starting out the year in South Carolina clay, then to the sandy terrain in Florida and eventually making our way up onto the top of Snowshoe Mountain, and ending with some loamy brown dirt in Indiana, there is a little something for everyone throughout the season.”
Although the location for round four is still under review, the date will be April 1st and 2nd. The series will then continue on over to Society Hill, South Carolina for the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on April 15 and 16. After a three-week hiatus, the series will pick up in Crawfordsville, Indiana at Ironman Raceway for the Hoosier GNCC on May 6 and 7.
On May 20 and 21, the 35th Annual John Penton returns to the schedule as one of the oldest consecutive-running GNCC events on the circuit, held in Athens County - Millfield, Ohio. The Mason-Dixon will follow, holding round 8 in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania on the weekend of June 3 and 4. The series will then head to Snowshoe Mountain on June 24 and 25 for the 16th running of the Snowshoe GNCC, dubbed as America’s Toughest Race for its rough terrain and challenging obstacles.
After summer break, the series will return on September 16-17 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve for round 10 of the season. Located in the heart of southern West Virginia, The Mountaineer GNCC continues to be a popular addition to the circuit. The event will continue its Salute to First Responders throughout the weekend as the event takes place close to the anniversary of September 11.
The penultimate round of racing will then head to Newburg, West Virginia for the Buckwheat 100 on October 7 and 8. The 2023 Season Finale will return to the iconic Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana for the Ironman GNCC on October 21 and 22. The Ironman GNCC event has been a fan and rider favorite for years, breaking the record last year for total entries with 2,751 riders.
Two rain dates have been set for the 2023 season for the weekends of July 8-9 for the spring rounds, and in the fall on November 4 and 5, with locations to be announced at a later date, if needed.
For 2023, the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship will be growing into a nine-round series. Rounds 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9 will be held on the Friday of the event weekend at 4 pm, while rounds 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be held on Saturday at 5 pm of the event weekend. The first round will be held at The General GNCC on Friday, March 10. Round two will take place on Saturday, April 1 in South Carolina. Round three and four will take place on Saturday at the Hoosier and The John Penton GNCC’s in Indiana and Ohio, on May 6 and 30th, respectively.
Mason-Dixon will host round five of the eMTB National Championship on Saturday, June 3, while round 6 will take place on Friday, June 23 at Snowshoe in West Virginia before Summer Break. As the series returns from break the final three races in the fall will be held on Friday at 4 pm, with the Mountaineer hosting round seven on September 15, the Buckwheat 100 on October 6 and the Ironman finale on October 20.
2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck Saturday, February 188:00 AM
- GNCCWild Boar Saturday, March 48:00 AM
- GNCCThe General eMTB Round 1*
Friday, March 108:00 AM
- GNCC
- GNCCCamp Coker Bullet Saturday, April 158:00 AM
- GNCCHoosier eMTB Round 3
Saturday, May 68:00 AM
- GNCCThe John Penton eMTB Round 4
Saturday, May 208:00 AM
- GNCCMason-Dixon eMTB Round 5
Saturday, June 38:00 AM
- GNCCSnowshoe eMTB Round 6*
Friday, June 238:00 AM
- GNCCThe Mountaineer eMTB Round 7*
Friday, September 158:00 AM
- GNCCBuckwheat 100 eMTB Round 8*
Friday, October 67:00 AM
- GNCCIronman eMTB Round 9*
Friday, October 208:00 AM
*eMTB Racing will be Friday at 4PM. All others on Saturday at 5PM.
