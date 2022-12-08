Main image by Kellen Brauer

Between all the struggles had on the new generation KTM and Husqvarna models from several riders in 2022, Malcolm Stewart put his best supercross season ever together finishing third in the 450SX championship. A lot of things went well for Stewart in supercross, but he ultimately just fell short of his first ever race victory and then injured his knee late in the season that required him to miss the first half of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Even so, the progress was noticeable throughout the year and now he has a whole year under his belt with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team as he builds towards 2023.

What is on the cards for Mookie in 2023? We caught up with him this week to find out.

Racer X: Gearing up for 2023. Just reflecting on 2022 a little bit, obviously the supercross season was great. Missed a little bit of the outdoors but came back at the end. How do you surmise it all and then build forward to ’23 with it?

Malcolm Stewart: I feel great. I’m just glad that I had a solid supercross season with the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna group. I just like being around the guys. Having a two-year deal is a big deal for me. It just takes all that weight off your shoulders. Ever since I got on the big bikes, I feel like I’ve only had these little one-year deals and stuff. I don’t wish that upon anybody because that would stress anybody out. I’m just glad to have a full year under my belt. This is obviously going onto my second off-season training with Aldon [Baker]. I just like the team environment around here. It’s good. Of course, we have RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll, our new member Christian Craig. All the people that I’ve been around, I have known for years. So that’s really cool. It’s almost like a reunion, catching up with everybody. So, it’s just cool to have that and the team is super laid back. A lot of the team members that are working in our pit I’ve known since amateur or just from teams and stuff. So, it’s cool to just finally connect those dots. I think one of the biggest things that helps me out is being back home in Florida. I’m close to my family. anybody that knows me, I’m a very family-orientated guy. I don’t really work that well away from them but being there is definitely a big help for me, and obviously training with Aldon. Knowing him for a long time when he was with James and stuff, so it’s just kind of like a reunion for me. It’s like, just step back in that door and what’s up, guys? Long time, no see.