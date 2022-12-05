Results Archive
Racer X Garage: Just1 J22 Helmet

December 5, 2022 12:00pm | by: , &

Kris Keefer explores the new Just1 J22 helmet in our latest edition of Racer X Garage. Keefer and Just1's Lucky Foster talk about the new helmet and its safety features.

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

The Just1 website product page has the following information:

In 2012, JUST1 made its debut in the off-road world with the revolutionary J12 helmet which immediately redefined trends in terms of protection and design. The experience and successes achieved over the last 10 years have been an essential factor in discovering newtechnical and stylistic frontiers in helmet design. The J22 helmet is the result of this important research, a study aimed at improving technical features to help ensure the safety and comfort of the rider during competition. While at the same time considering important stylistic research aimed at bringing the aesthetic characteristics of the American and European off-road sector closer together.

CERTIFICATION :
DOT - ECE

PEAK :
NEW PEAK RELEASE SYSTEM

LINING :
NEW FLAT SHAPE REMOVABLE AND WASHABLE INNER LINING
PROTX2™ ANTIMICROBIAL TECHNOLOGY
NEW LINING TREATMNET

VENTILATION :
FULLY VENTILATED EPS-LINED CHIN BAR
INTEGRATED VENTED ROOST GUARD
9 INTAKE AND 6 EXHAUST VENTS

SHELL TYPE :
-4 sizes - 3K CARBON FIBER Shell
-4 sizes - EPS Shell
-4 sizes - EPP Shell

Shop the Just1 J22 Helmet now

For more information, visit www.just1racing.com/en/.

Just1 J22 Helmet

  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
The January 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now