Despite being 38 and being officially retired in all USA racing, it was Honda Genuine Parts Honda’s Justin Brayton that topped practice times. After him came Musquin, Roczen on his Genuine Honda Parts CRF450, and then Tomac, but all were pretty close.

In the SuperPole it was, who else, Ken Roczen taking the top time and securing that gate pick for the first main event. In that short main event, it was Tomac grabbing the holeshot with Brayton and Roczen in tow. With the two KTM teammates after that, everything was set for an epic main.

Brayton and Roczen’s whoop speed was very impressive but Tomac held off both riders to take the win in the shortest main of the night. Brayton got close a couple of times but could never make the push he needed. The two KTM riders, Musquin and Webb, looked to be off the pace in the whoops and lost touch with the top three riders.

Second main event it was again Tomac with the start and disaster struck Brayton as he got tangled up with Roczen and Musquin in the first turn and went down. His clutch was bent out of a useful reach and he was dead last. He was able to get up to seventh but that’s a tough deal to win the King title for sure. Roczen got hot about three laps into the main and came from about fifth to challenge Tomac for the lead. He used his whoop speed to pull up alongside Tomac after them and stuffed it by the #3. It was an impressive ride for the 94 as he actually pulled out a bit of a gap on the Yamaha rider. Webb finished third, some 20 seconds back of the winner. Musquin uncharacteristically went down twice and could only get a 10th.