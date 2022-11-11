Main image: Greg Chidgey building bikes prior to the 2022 High Point National, photo by Mitch Kendra

Mechanics are the unseen heroes in motocross. We know this, you know this, so there’s no need to take time to talk about the long, seemingly endless hours they work, how they sacrifice a regular life to be the guy-behind-the-guy, or how little many of them get paid. We already know all that so, nope, no need to talk about how when things go perfectly, they rarely get thanked, but take the blame whenever there’s a mechanical failure. You also know they rarely get any attention, so we thought for this week’s edition of 3 on 3, we’d give a few of them some exposure. We even threw in a bonus question for good measure!

Racer X: What's the most annoying or difficult component, system, or process of wrenching on race bikes? What makes it such a challenge/hassle?

Nate Alexander | Rider: Mitchell Oldenburg

To me the most difficult process on a race bike is not building the bike, or even working on it. The most difficult part is coming up with a game plan or strategy on race day. The strategy to make your rider the most comfortable as he can be and getting the most out of your bike at the same time. A lot of riders don’t prefer new tires, so there is a break-in process for them throughout the day. Same goes with clutches. You want the clutches seated in, but you also don’t want to push them to the point where they could fade in a main event, affecting your start.

Greg Chidgey | Rider: Garrett Marchbanks

Changing the steering stem, bearings and races would be the most challenging item for me on race day, there’s a lot that goes into it with pulling the front end apart and pounding out the old ones. It’s usually done between sessions when time is limited.

Oh man, it's a toss-up between cutting a chain or seat cover. I’d say mainly removing a seat cover!