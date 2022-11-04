It might be the off-season, but that doesn't mean we're cutting Filthy Phil Nicoletti any slack on writing his weekly column for us here at Racer X Online. Yes, he grumbled when sent this week's questions, but fortunately he's still likes getting paid and went ahead and answered this week's questions. Read for Phil's words on the Australian GP round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and the frustration of riding with Ken Roczen.

Email Phil@racerxonline.com if you want in next week.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

You’re back from Australia. Good job in one of those mains, I saw you got fifth, then the rest of the night seemed like chaos for most of the 250 guys. How was the experience overall?

Mountain Mitch

I am back from the land down under. Problem is my mind and body are still stuck there with the damn time change! Falling asleep at 7:30 p.m. to wake up at 4 a.m., isn’t ideal! Especially since we don’t start riding until 11 a.m. But Australia was a great time. We struggled a little bit with bike set up and motor stuff. We had issues getting the fuel that was mapped for our bikes, so we had to switch to a different blend. So it threw off the way the bike ran quite a bit, and really hurt my starts. The mains were absolute chaos. I raced six mains total between Cardiff and Melbourne, and it was mayhem in every one of them. Dudes going any which way to Sunday on the track. But besides the racing, I truly enjoyed it. I can’t even sit here and say it was shitty, because it wasn’t. The whole experience was awesome. It was cool to see Aussie fans again!