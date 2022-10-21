Results Archive
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
WSX
British GP
Articles
WSX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Vince Friese
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chris Blose
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 22
Articles
Live Now
WSX
Australian GP
Articles
WSX Free Practice 2
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cedric Soubeyras
Full Results
SX2 Free Practice 2
  1. Justin Bogle
  2. Cole Seely
  3. Carson Brown
Full Results
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Ironman GNCC and Australian GP WSX

How to Watch Ironman GNCC and Australian GP WSX

October 21, 2022 3:45pm
by:

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be in action this weekend at the 13th and final round Ironman GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on October 22 and 23. The Ironman GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Also, the second and final round of the two-round pilot season for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Australian GP set for Saturday (late Friday night in the U.S.) at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The live broadcast of the Australian GP will air on Saturday, October 22, at 4 a.m. Eastern/1 a.m. Pacific on Fox Sports 2. Then, the broadcast will air on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, October 23, at 9 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Pacific.

If you purchase the WSX.TV package, U.S. viewers are able to watch on demand 24 hours after the delayed broadcast airs on Fox Sports.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

  • WSX

    Australian GP (WSX Rd 2)

     Live Now
    Marvel Stadium
    Melbourne AU Australia
    • Australian Supercross Series Rnd 1
      October 21 - 3:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Australian Supercross Series Rnd 1 (Delayed 24 Hours After FS1 Airing)
      October 22 - 3:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Australian Grand Prix WSX Finale
      October 22 - 4:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Australian Grand Prix WSX Finale (Delayed 24 Hours After FS1 Airing)
      October 23 - 4:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Australian Grand Prix WSX Finale
      October 23 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
WSX TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Grand National Cross Country

Overall

Jordan Ashburn clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship with two rounds to go.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States267
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States202
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States151
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
Full Standings

XC2

Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia261
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States211
3Ruy Barbosa Chile198
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
Full Standings

XC3

Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States290
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States214
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States205
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States171
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand263
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia260
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States161
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States152
Full Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

WSX

Note: Eli Tomac was a wild card and will not be competing in the Australian GP this weekend.

WSX

WSX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States76
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany61
3Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States58
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States53
5Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States44
Full Standings

SX2

WSX

SX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States54
2Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States53
3Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States52
4Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States47
5Aaron Tanti Australia46
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Grand National Cross Country

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Ironman GNCC

Ironman GNCC Race Center

Ironman GNCC Start Rows—Note this event will have 2 AM amateur races

World Supercross Championship (WSX)

General

WSX Live Timing

2022 WSX Team Rosters

Racer X WSX Coverage

WSX Website

TICKETS

Grand National Cross Country Series

$40 Adult (12+) Thurs - Sun
$30 Adult (12+) Fri - Sun
$10 Kids (6-11) Thurs/Fri - Sun
5 & under free

Ticket information for Ironman GNCC.

TRACK MAP

Grand National Cross Country

The Ironman GNCC track Map.
The Ironman GNCC track Map. GNCC Racing

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

World Supercross Championship (WSX)

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Grand National Cross Country

Ironman GNCC | Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana

Saturday, October 22

Sunday, October 23

World Supercross Championship (WSX)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Melbourne, Australia.

Saturday, October 22

Main image by Ken Hill

