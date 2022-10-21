Weege Show: The Racing Neighborhood and WSX Finale Preview

Want to learn more about engine mods and suspension setup? Race Tech will teach you the secrets via its engine and suspension Seminars in Corona, California Nov 5 - 13. RaceTech.com has more.

Jason Weigandt has more to talk about, too! He walks and talks through his racing neighborhood in North Carolina while previewing the finale of the "pilot season" for FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), which wraps up Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. In just a two-round series, anything can happen. Can Ken Roczen hold onto his slim points lead over Vince Friese and Justin Brayton? Weigandt explains while also visiting Bundy Built, the crazy engine shop next door. Race shops from all over the world have helped prep riders for this World Supercross Championship.