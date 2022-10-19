Results Archive
Watch: Ryan Dungey Talks Returning to Racing, Second Retirement

October 19, 2022 10:45am | by:

For fans of motocross, it feels like Ryan Dungey never left. After retiring from racing five years ago, Ryan’s intentions were 4 races of Pro Motocross which ultimately led to an entire summer of racing. In this episode of Unplugged we dig deep to see what led to his return to dirt for the ’22 motocross season.

Text/film: Fox Racing

Directed/filmed/edited by:
Ryan Marcus

Additional filming by:
Ricki Bedenbaugh
Jordan Hoover

Assistant Story Editor:
Kevin Strick

Archival footage by:
Wes Williams

Music by:
Richie James Fallon

