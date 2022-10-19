Watch: Ryan Dungey Talks Returning to Racing, Second Retirement
October 19, 2022 10:45am | by: Mitch Kendra
For fans of motocross, it feels like Ryan Dungey never left. After retiring from racing five years ago, Ryan’s intentions were 4 races of Pro Motocross which ultimately led to an entire summer of racing. In this episode of Unplugged we dig deep to see what led to his return to dirt for the ’22 motocross season.
Text/film: Fox Racing
Directed/filmed/edited by:
Ryan Marcus
Additional filming by:
Ricki Bedenbaugh
Jordan Hoover
Assistant Story Editor:
Kevin Strick
Archival footage by:
Wes Williams
Music by:
Richie James Fallon