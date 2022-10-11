Joey Savatgy | 19-5-2 for Seventh Overall

Racer X: Alright Joey Savatgy, you washed out on the face of a ramp, a metal ramp, and that was weird, I didn’t see it, I saw you pick your bike up, but other than that, a bummer because you could have been on the box tonight if it wasn’t for that.

Savatgy: I believe so, you know. I was just telling somebody, I have been texting someone, I can’t say who though it's top secret [whispers Zach Osborne),nthat basically at the end of the day I need to learn how to kind of mellow out a little bit. The crash was stupid, it was one of those things where I got up out of the rut in mid corner and instead of just taking it on the arm and losing that whatever, 0.4 of a second that I would have, I just kept the throttle hammered, it was stupid. So, I slid and it kind of stepped out on me this way, and then it caught the double, like I clipped the double, and then it spun me back this way. And then I slid onto the ramp. Like I didn’t actually crash on the ramp I crashed before and then slid onto the ramp. But yeah at the end of the day it's just annoying, such a stupid crash. I will say, and I have said it during interviews in the outdoor season, that is my downfall. I need to learn how to be a little bit more mellow. Especially early on. Slow is fast. No excuses. For me it was a little bit hectic because obviously I missed supercross last year, so being that close was a little stressful for me at first, I got better but yeah, I am frustrated. Just because it's two rounds [to go] and I have already given 20 points away, which is unfortunate. But I believe we had podium speed tonight. I think we get second in that first one and even if we get fourth in the second one and go 2-4-2, I think that’s good enough for being on the box. At the same time, I avoided death tonight a few times, I landed into the side of [Justin] Brayton, that was dangerous. [Josh] Hill and I almost collided in the same rhythm like first or second lap in the second one. It was chaos. But I enjoyed it. I’m just glad to be back racing, that’s one thing that over the years maybe I took for granted, going racing, doing what I love. But I enjoyed it.

What did you think of the back-to-back-to-back thing? Was that alright, because I guess there was only four minutes between the checkers and we’re dropping the gate.

It was only four? Because it felt like two! Especially, you come in right and you have enough time to roll up in and you’ve got to ask your neighbor for a pull on the holeshot device. You get the holeshot device down and guys are getting goggles out. It's hectic. But I liked it. Obviously, I like it when you get a good start like that, and you’ve got a 28-lap main or whatever. You can kind of settle in and hit your marks. This doesn’t really allow you to do that. But at the same time, it keeps the racing really close.