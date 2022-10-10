Main image Courtesy of WSX Championship
grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Round 12 (of 13) — Buckwheat 100 GNCC — CJ Raceway — Newburg, West Virginia
XC1
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - Overall RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:42:55.299
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:43:21.219
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Craig Delong
|02:43:23.410
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Thad Duvall
|02:43:24.873
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:44:20.593
|Kawasaki
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:44:27.476
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|7
|Liam Draper
|02:44:47.539
|Auckland
|KTM
|8
|Josh Toth
|02:44:50.437
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|9
|Ricky Russell
|02:45:02.090
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:45:58.618
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
XC2
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:44:20.593
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:44:27.476
|Southwick, MA
|GasGas
|3
|Liam Draper
|02:44:47.539
|Auckland
|KTM
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:45:58.618
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:46:22.277
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Angus Riordan
|02:47:36.532
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|7
|Simon J Johnson
|02:48:15.572
|Bennington, VT
|KTM
|8
|Mason Semmens
|02:48:16.414
|KTM
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:49:47.570
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|10
|Benjamin Herrera
|02:51:19.298
|Kawasaki
XC3
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|02:55:43.518
|Erin, NY
|Yamaha
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|02:55:51.490
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|3
|Max Fernandez
|02:56:00.259
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|4
|Eli Childers
|03:02:58.638
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
|5
|Mack S Riemer
|03:05:44.398
|Saxonburg, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Jake Froman
|03:06:49.048
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|7
|Brody Johnson
|00:50:52.775
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|DNF
|Jason Lipscomb
|00:00:00.000
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
WXC
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - WXC RaceOctober 8, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:55:59.694
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:56:09.950
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:56:48.099
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:02:51.650
|Equinunk, PA
|Kawasaki
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:07:26.519
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|02:14:28.955
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|7
|Taylor Johnston
|02:21:39.818
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|01:58:38.853
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
Overall
Jordan Ashburn has clinched the 2022 Grand National Championship.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|202
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|151
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|138
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|135
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|133
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|105
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|104
XC2
Lyndon Snodgrass clinched the XC2 Class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|261
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|211
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|198
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|190
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|175
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|167
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|166
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|148
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|130
XC3
Brody Johnson clinched the XC3 Class title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|290
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|214
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|205
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|171
|6
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|169
|7
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|8
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|149
|9
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|263
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|260
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|161
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|128
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|122
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|10
|Brandy Richards
|100
FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
Round 1 (of 2) — British GP — Principality Stadium — Cardiff, United Kingdom
WSX (450cc) Overall
SX2 (250cc) Overall
Other Championship Standings
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 8 (of 10)
Pro 1 Championship Standings
AMA EnduroCross Championship Series
Through Round 3 (of 6)
Pro Championship Standings
Note: Taddy Blazusuak received a two-position penalty following the third round.
CANADIAN TRIPLE CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 3 (of 6) of AX Tour
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 16 (of 18)
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser (Honda)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Rick Elzinga (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Nancy Van De Ven (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Team USA (Tomac, Cooper, & Sexton)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
Maxime Renaux (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Caden Braswell (GasGas)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|All 2022 Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC1
|Lyndon Snodgrass (Kawasaki)
|GNCC
|XC2
|Brody Johnson (Husqvarna)
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|Great Britain
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (Honda)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM)
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins