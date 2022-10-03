Surron Announces Release of 2023 Storm Bee Electric Bike

The following press release is from DIAN Inc./Surron:

Ottawa, Canada — DIAN Inc., distributor for Surron electric motorcycles in the U.S., is excited to announce the official release of the long-anticipated 2023 Storm Bee F electric off- road motorcycle to the U.S. market.

Following the explosive popularity of the exciting Light Bee X model, Surron and DIAN are thrilled to bring the full-size Storm Bee to eager enthusiasts. Designed with the casual off-road rider in mind, the Storm Bee F comes with an MSRP of $8,499. Pre- ordering is now available via Surron’s robust dealer network, with first deliveries expected at dealerships by February of 2023.

To celebrate the Storm Bee’s release, the first 100 customers to place a $500 deposit at their local dealer will receive a Storm Bee gift pack ($200 value) and be among the first customers in the country to own a production Storm Bee.