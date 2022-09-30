Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Team USA did it! The first real weekend off for the entire industry has arrived, and for those who have been working for the past few weeks in RedBud anticipation, it's well deserved. After 11 long years, Team USA has finally won the Peter Chamberlain Trophy once again. Their performance was even more impressive when considering we had yet another Sunday of rain for this event. It has rained on every Sunday for this event since 2017 (Matterley Basin, RedBud, Assen, Mantova, and RedBud). I went back and checked the weather for Matterley Basin on the intended 2020 date that was canceled due to COVID-19, and like some sort of cruel joke, it was crystal clear and sunny. Super cute wrinkle, mother nature. Anyhoo, Team USA prevailed in difficult conditions and proved that they can indeed do it. Whew.

As for what's next, supercross testing is around the corner. The factory teams need time to prepare requested parts, so the next couple of weeks are a critical time for deciding what to order. The SoCal SX tracks will be a popular place this week before mellowing a bit towards the end of October. Riders and teams need to balance testing with resting, making sure they understand their new motorcycles (for those with changes), but also taking time to completely recharge their figurative batteries. There's no perfect formula but now is the time. September and October represent what would be closest to “time off” that riders will see all year long. Enjoy it, boys, it will be time to get back to work before you know it.

AFTERMATH (Matthes)

Well, that was exciting, right? Team USA's win at RedBud was certainly, although not like many other wins, never really in doubt. All three riders rose to the occasion in some pretty sloppy conditions, and although only one of the three took their overall class win, it was still a statement win. Inside the results you can look at Jago Geerts ride in moto one where he almost took the win over Eli Tomac and Maxime Renaux's overall in MXGP as eye openers and things that those respective countries can hold up as an achievement. And of course, Jett Lawrence's win in the Open Class was, although not expected, not surprising either. There's always a dude at the Nations that rides out of his mind and pulls off the unexpected, and my winner this year would be Renaux, who won MXGPs this year and was a real eye-opener, but I don't think people thought he would take the overall at RedBud. Great work by him.

And yes, next year at Ernée will be much tougher. If the French just send this exact same team, they'll be really tough. If they bump Renaux down to MX2 and add in Romain Febvre, or maybe bring Tom Vialle back over after a year in America as their MX2 guy, heck, things just got real interesting. Look, the USA doesn't need to be as dominant at this event as it used to be, and frankly, it's hard to see any 13-in-a-row streaks coming down the pike but they have to, for the sake of the interest over here, win this thing once in a while.

Few other things that come to mind about the event from a personal standpoint. The Rob Buydos Pit Bike of Nations was, yet again, a real hit. Just without the anarchy of last time. Team USA won again, but the French and UK teams were strong—in fact, the French team had guys fly over just to do the PBoN. They didn't care about watching some motocross race! I was managing the Canadian team, and we had a last-minute substitution due to "injury," and, well, just like the real Canadian MXoN effort, things didn't go our way. Them’s the breaks!

The Racer X live show was a lot of fun, and props to Weege for literally carrying the entire show both nights with a bunch of guests. The fan turnout for that was amazing. The whole weekend was a blur of talking, walking, pit bikes, no sleep, and lots of fun.