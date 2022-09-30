The Motocross of Nations is always packed with notable moments but behind the winning nation, some things can be lost. Three riders who had great days at the Motocross of Nations were Team Switzerland’s Jeremy Seewer, Belgium’s Jago Geerts, and Italy’s Antonio Cairoli. Each of them will have fond memories of this incredible race for different reasons.

To give each of them their due credit, we felt it best to highlight each rider and talk about how their day went.

Jeremy Seewer | Switzerland | 3rd – MXGP Class

Seewer entered this event after finishing second in the World Championship behind Tim Gajser, but as Gajser did not race for Slovenia, it arguably put Seewer to the top of the MXGP rider power rankings. Seewer pointed out many times before entering this race that his goal was to win the MXGP class and things were looking solid on Saturday in qualifying when he got right out front in the qualifying race. But a crash from the lead on the first lap slipped him back a bit and he never quite seemed to find the magic from there.

His scores on the day were 4-5, which reflects much of what Seewer has become—extremely consistent. He still holds the longest active streak in MXGP for most consecutive races and has finished second in either the MX2 or MXGP championship in five of the last six years. He may have missed his goal of winning his class on the weekend, but he gave the likes of Maxime Renaux, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and more, fits all weekend.