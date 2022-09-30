Quotes From Around the Paddock

Team USA | 1st overall

1-6 for 2nd overall in MXGP Class

“First off, I just want to say I’m so proud of my teammates. This event is truly a team event. There is no race like this. When we woke up to rain this morning, I thought ‘uh-oh,’ this could really level the playing field, but we came through strong, even in these muddy conditions. We've waited 11-years for this. It's a long time to wait, so this is very special to us.”

9-4 for 1st overall in MX2 Class

“I had a lot of pressure this weekend. First, with the race being here in the US and then with how it went for me in 2019 was weighing on my mind. It was quite a stressful day, but I really had to focus. Today, I just did my best to hang with these 450 guys. Overall, it was a fun day, and the rain made it really tough to ride. After the result in the first race, I did my best to get off the gate good in the second race and get closer to the top five, which was something I was able to accomplish. It put our team in a good position, and I hoped it would take the weight off my teammates going into the final race, which it did. Everything went to plan, so I am super pumped. I’ve just got to give it up to the team and my teammates.”

2-3 for 2nd overall in Open Class

“Unbelievable! This whole weekend has really been a dream come true, with it being my birthday, and it all worked out. First one, first win—you can’t take that for granted, because they don’t come very often. I’m just so happy. That last race, it was key to get out there off the start. It was a nerve-wracking race, and I just wanted to get to the finish. I’m stoked on the day, stoked on the crowd. I’m at a loss for words right now.”

Said Honda HRC Team Manager Lars Lindstrom:

“What a fantastic weekend for Honda, and for me personally because this race is super-special to me and everyone on the team. The amount of teamwork that everybody has to put in, getting to work not only with Chase, but the Star Yamaha guys, Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper, as well as the AMA and Renthal’s Paul Perebijnos, who helped the AMA with strategy, planning and fundraising. I was really happy with everyone working as a team. These races are a lot: the rules and everything are different, so it’s stressful for everybody.”