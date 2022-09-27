Team Australia found their way back onto the podium at the Motocross of Nations for the second time ever, but it was perhaps a day of missed opportunity as France was able to snag second away from the green and gold. Mitch Evans, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence all impressed individually at times but some costly crashes from Evans and Hunter Lawrence ended up giving France the edge.

After the race and the team collecting their bronze metals, we caught up with team manager Michael Byrne and Hunter Lawrence himself to talk about the day and whether or not a win is in the cards for this team in the future.

Michael Byrne: It’s amazing, this is three young guys, and we haven’t had a young team like that since maybe 2003. To have these young guys, Jett’s first time and I think he proved he’ll be a force to be reckoned with. We couldn’t do it without the help of everyone from HRC and everyone over in Australia. I think the boys are a little disappointed I think they had more in the tank, and we’re already looking forward to France next year. Congrats to Team USA and France. We’ll be ready for those guys next year.

Hunter Lawrence: It was really good. We’ve had a few past years where we’ve entered the last moto somewhat in contention and close to the podium but not quite fortunate enough to pull it off. To do it this year is awesome. Then to do it with my brother, and of course Mitch, we go way back together. We’re excited for next year; we think we have some great years coming up. We like riding in France, and hopefully the French fans hear that and cheer for us. Yeah, that will be cool.