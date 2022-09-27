One of the more interesting coincidences of the weekend is that the last time Team USA won the Motocross of Nations in 2011, France and Australia were second and third, just like they were this past weekend at the 2022 Motocross of Nations. Both nations were perhaps a few small crashes away from much better days overall but they still each landed on the podium and had many positives to take away.

Australia’s Jett Lawrence made his 450 debut over the weekend and went 1-2 in his class to win the overall. Marvin Musquin raced a 250 for the first time in seven years and finished third overall in the MX2 class which certainly helped France. Perhaps the man hanging his head lowest on the overall podium though was Australia’s Mitch Evans who rode tremendous in Race 1 to finish fifth but crashed on the first lap of Race 3 and struggled to a 28th. Even so, it was still a big day for Australia as they landed on the podium for only the second time ever and the future looks very bright for them at this event. All three riders spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about their days.

Mitch Evans | Australia | 9th Overall in MXGP

It is great to get on the podium with Team Australia. It hasn’t happened much in our history, so to be part of a team that’s done it is a massive honor. The first moto went well, just rode a nice consistent race and kept a good pace throughout. I knew it was important to get us off to a good start and together with Hunter, we did that in race one. Jett and Hunter then did a great race two to give us a solid shot at the podium, and that’s what happened in race three. I would have liked to have done a bit better but its motocross and anything can happen, but thankfully we still did well enough to land on the podium. A big thank you to all of the team for the job they did in what ended up being really tough conditions, and I can’t wait to be part of this event again, where we will try to do even better.