Maxime Renaux: Not the result we wanted, we wanted to go for the win, but USA was very strong today. But I’m very, very happy this year. We had such a good speaking within our team, we were like friends, these guys were like big brothers to me because they know the track, so they gave me lots of advice and I want to thank them for that. My result was partially because of them and their help. For me, first ‘Nations on a 450 and to win MXGP [class overall], when I see all the names in this class, yeah, it was a strong, strong class. Amazing. I got goosebumps in that second moto when we started 1-2, with me and Dylan. He was riding so good. It was a bummer that he lost the front, but he did a great job. So, like I said, thanks to the team.

Racer X: You’re the overall MXGP winner. That has to be a great individual accomplishment?

Maxime Renaux: Yeah, sure! Individually, it’s amazing! For me, first Motocross of Nations in 450s, first time in the U.S. I’ve never been to the U.S. before. So, it’s great to win in front of such names like Eli [Tomac], Chase [Sexton], and Jett [Lawrence], it’s just amazing you know. So yeah, very grateful for that. Grateful also for the teamwork and team effort. Also, my team Yamaha, we made some big steps today from yesterday. I was riding with my European settings, and it was definitely not fitting the track. So, we made a big step coming into today and it worked really well.

Talk about that team effort. We always hear France behind the scenes is so organized with every detail. Just talk about that experience and how much that helps.

Yeah Team France tries to think about every small percentage to make us feel the best and to make us perform. But it’s great you know. We have a lot of talent in France and the Federation [FFM] is helping that. We bring children to being teenagers and racing motocross and becoming the next stars you know. I’m grateful for that and it’s amazing. We can see it in the Nations every year.