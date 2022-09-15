Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Canvas MX Media Intro

September 15, 2022 1:00pm | by: &

Kris Keefer talks to Canvas MX owner Michael Leib about the company's transition into a new US manufacturing facility and how anyone can get custom created gear for themselves. Canvas invited the media out to test out the gear with each media outlet receiving their own custom branded gear to wear. Hear how Canvas MX came about and what the gear feels like after Keefer rode in the latest iteration of the gear.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now