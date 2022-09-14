2007 | Millville | 1-1 | 450MX

RC was on a limited schedule in 2007, his last in the sport, and he had won all the nationals he had entered this year but stuck to his guns. He said he wasn’t going to do all 12 rounds, so despite leading the points and despite going 1-1 at his last race, that was it for Carmichael. He did the 2007 Motocross of Nations after this race and hung up the boots.

2004 | Steel City | 15-DNF | 450MX

McGrath’s last national before this one was four years earlier at Glen Helen on a Yamaha and since then he had switched to KTM, rode two European SX’s, and retired for about two years. After not racing in 2003 or most of 2004, he then planned to come back on a Honda in 2005 on a limited SX-only schedule, much to the delight of fans. He wanted to keep his famous #2 for that ’05 season, so he came back for the final national of 2004 to earn some points. MC actually ran pretty well that day, but his pipe got crushed in the first moto according to Lars Lindstrom, his mechanic that day, and then in the second moto it fell off which Lars may or may not blame himself (there were other circumstances). Anyways, that was it for King of SX, he scored the points he needed to keep his number two, and he never rode another national.

2003 | Steel City | 11-10 | 250MX

Big Bird has started racing pro in 1988 on a Yamaha in the 125 class, switched to Honda for 1989 and won his first 125 national. Then in 1990 he switched to factory Suzuki and raced both 250 and 125 nationals. Same thing in ’91 and ’92. Once off the factory train, Ward jumped down to the 125/250MX class on the Yamaha four-stroke for two years then back up to the 250/450MX class for the Moto XXX guys.

1997 | Millville | 6-6 | 250MX

Kiedrowski: “I wasn’t planning on it to be my last race, but I broke my thumb the week after this race and that was it.”