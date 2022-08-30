Percentagewise, from that crash, are you back to 100 percent? Or are you still kind of nursing it a little bit?

Nothing is hurt on me. I hit my head pretty good. The main thing was it scared me. I was literally scared after that, just the way I hit the ground so hard. Even after the first moto, I told my wife, “I don't know what’s going on, but I feel timid. Like, I’m riding scared.” She’s like, “You’ve got to get that out of your head and just ride like you know how.” I think that helped. It’s crazy. One little slap of the ground and you’re back riding timid. It’s been such a good year, so I want to keep that going. That’s my goal is to be there every race. One more round left, so we’ll see.

Right back to that holeshot, getting out front, did you kind of almost learn a couple things that you were trying to figure out this year?

Yeah. I got behind Kenny and I stayed with him, but then all the guys came in behind me. Eli made a quick pass. I felt like I just got shuffled back so quick. Like I said, every line I took was the wrong one. I was like, what is going on? I almost fell in the back. The track was tricky. You picked a line, and you stayed in it. You’re stuck in there for the rest of the turn. Second moto, I’m like, I’m moving around until I found a good line. So, that’s what I did. All in all, it was good. Some good battles with some bad dudes, so keep it going.

We haven’t talked to you publicly since the des Nations thing. They went with Justin Cooper. You wanted it, there’s no secret they were looking at you, you were close to doing it. Reactions to not getting picked?

I don’t want to sound like a crybaby, but I was told I was the guy from someone that picks. And then two weeks later, I’m not. So, that stung a little bit, but I’m not going to make a post about it, tweet about it, it is what it is. I’m not going to cry about it. I was bummed for a few days but respect it. Justin won a few motos and earned it back.

In a way, from where your career has been, you were that close to getting on a des Nations team for America. Like in a way, that’s a victory. You know what I mean? Like, Christian Craig was almost on the team!

I know, and that’s what my father-in-law said. He was like, “Dude, look at your year! You almost did that. You can’t ask for much more.” Especially with what I’ve been through. It is what it is. You never know. There’s still another race and a month in between. I might get a call. Who knows.