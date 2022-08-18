Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: The Deegan Deal

Exhaust Podcast The Deegan Deal

August 18, 2022 5:10pm
by:

Check out our Insight story posted on Wednesday for (an attempt) to wrap up the hours and hours of interviews with folks involved in Brennan Schofield's attempt to claim (purchase) Haiden Deegan's bike at Loretta's, which is legal under AMA amateur rules. If you'd rather have an audio version, Jason Weigandt tries to wrap it all up here in this latest Exhaust Podcast. What happened and when? Some of the info is now out there, although for certain few will ever believe we have the true story of who is to blame and why Schofield didn't end up getting a bike that was rightfully his.

Read about the bike claim from all angles.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and AOMC.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

