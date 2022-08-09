And with the practice sessions, I’m assuming that’s the first time you’re getting to go out and put some laps in on these tracks and beginning to sort out just how to string sections together and what-not.

Right. Yeah, especially with these new tracks that I have never been to. It’s just tough to learn it super-quick and it’s also tough to lay down a fast lap.

You raced to 8-5 moto scores for seventh overall at Pala. From there you started posting up top five and top eight moto scores. You had to realize you could do it. Gain confidence.

Yeah, for sure. The confidence was definitely coming in while I ran up front and then at that point, I said to myself, “All right, I know I can get good starts and once I’m up there, I know I can run with these guys.” Once that all kind of set in, I was more confident with my riding. And it is only getting better from here too. The more rounds that I do, the more confident I get. And you know with some of the tracks, you have a bunch of different track conditions. Like, you’ve got the Southwick sand. That was the first time I had been there, and that track was super gnarly. And then there was Hight Point, which I had raced at just once before. That’s kind of more like the dirt that I grew up on and that I’m more comfortable with, so that was pretty cool. You also have to have good race craft in these races, and I think that’s what the guys up front do really well at. They can manage the race from up front. They don’t overdo it where they are spent at the end of the race. Also, the biggest thing that I have been learning is changing different lines throughout the motos. For instance, once one line gets rough, you have to move. It's like you don’t keep hammering that line or else it is going to take a toll on you. Also, if you’re losing a couple tenths there every moto, it’s going to totally add up through the whole moto. It’s just kind of learning all that stuff and race craft is definitely important.

Do you like racing two 30-minute motos?

Yeah, I’m okay with it. It can go either way, really. Like, it can help you out in the overall or it can hurt you. It just depends on where everyone finishes. But yeah, I think the two motos give you good opportunities to prove yourself twice.