“It doesn’t feel real,” offered up Christian Craig moments after winning the 2022 250SX West Region Championship after 13 years of trying. “I can tell you that. It feels like a dream for some reason. This all seemed impossible just two years ago. It all seemed so far away and unreachable. I saw so many of my teammates accomplish this. I went through it with Chase Sexton, Colt Nichols, and Justin Cooper. So many people were like, ‘Your time is coming.’ I kept digging. I kept grinding. Yeah, I’m older in the class and what not, but I’m here now. I’m thankful to be in this position. It’s a dream come true.”

And, to his way of seeing things, Christian Craig is still living and racing the dream, Craig is currently positioned in an excellent fifth position in the fight for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, with only Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and Ken Roczen before him in the tussle for the world’s greatest, most fiercely fought motocross championship. Now with four Nationals and eight motos left to be run this summer, Craig is dreaming and scheming of ways to make a run at the top three in the points table, now a mere 34 points out of the top three. And if that’s not already enough to try and accomplish and achieve, the Californian is also being considered for the 250cc team position for Team USA and the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set for RedBud on September 25. Certainly, a sensation of the 2022 racing year who has reached for another gear in the klieg-lit stadiums and sun scorched outdoor circuits of this nation, Racer X Illustrated talked with the 30-year-old racer.

Racer X: Christian, thanks for taking the time to catch up with us. You doing well during this short break in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship?

Christian Craig: Yeah, yeah, it has been busy with the racing, but we’ve got a little break here, so it has been pretty nice. I’m doing a lot of chilling, but I’m also going to ride the 250F to see if we can make it work for the Motocross des Nations. I mean I’ve been asked by the AMA if I wanted to do the race, so I’m going to pretty much ride the 250, see what I think, and to give them a call. I think it’s up to me and I’m going to love the bike and I’ll be just fine. I hope I can get that spot and that would be something special, for sure. It’s crazy and I know how fast all of this can switch, you know? It’s all about just living in the moment. Like, don’t take it all for granted and appreciate the accomplishments I’ve had this year, but also be present and be aware and know I’ve been on the other side of this, too. I just want to be smart and to keep doing what I’m doing, and it seems to be working. I just want to keep doing it.