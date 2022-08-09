On Friday at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch we saw the third and final motos come and go as riders came through the checkered flag. With that, we grabbed the reactions from some of the champions that were crowned on the RacerTV broadcast and compiled them together in this post. Stay tuned for the reactions from the champions crowned on Saturday.

Vet 30+ | Brandon Haas | Moto finishes: 1-1-2

Now you can tell all the kids you practice what you preach at Club(MX). First of all, what were the nerves like going into the moto? You got the holeshot under pressure, that’s a big move.

Brandon Haas: Yeah, honestly, I felt good. I got [Phil] Nicoletti and the Martin brothers [Jeremy and Alex] texting me my prerace strategy, they’re basically mimicking what I would be telling them. It was actually pretty cool, because they did kind of ground me. I’m like “Hey I wanna win the race, I’m not thinking about the championship.” And kudos to Broc [Peterson], he rode really well, I tried, I really didn’t want to settle for second, but he ran a good pace, and I got arm pump a little bit so. It was all good I had a blast.

You have big things on your schedule and calendar all of the time, but this has to feel great?

It does man, to be honest with you this whole week was very humbling, just all of the support. The team guys, Cam the man [Cameron Callaghan], being my mechanic came off Alex and those guys, left those guys at home. It felt like a factory rider for the week. Pretty cool because I have just been on the outside guiding those guys. It was really fun.