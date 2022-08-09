On Track School: Class of 2022 at Loretta Lynn's
Malcolm Stewart. Trey Canard. Jeff Emig. Sara Price. Ashley Fiolek. Weston Peick. Blake Wharton. Sean Hackley. Landon Currier. Matthew LeBlanc. Jo Shimoda. Jalek Swoll. They’re all stars on the track, but that’s not all: they all completed their educations with an eye on their post-racing future, and they all did it with the help of On Track School.
There was a time when young pros (or prospective pros) had few if any good options when it came to education. Many would go the homeschool route, but too often the schooling part was allowed to fall by the wayside. On Track School director and founder Andrea Leib—herself a moto parent whose son Michael was an up-and-coming Team Green prospect at the time—saw an opportunity to make a difference in both the sport and the lives of hundreds of young racers.
On Track School is a private accredited K-12 online school that has over 600 students, including all the ones named above. On Track School graduation has been held at Loretta Lynn’s each August since 2007, and this year’s graduate list is the largest ever: On August 5, they hosted a graduation dinner for over 140 people, including staff and families. Among the graduating class of 2022 were Ryder DiFrancesco, Caden Braswell, Evan Ferry, Gray Leadbetter, and Preston Boespflug.
Watch the full graduation ceremony from Friday night on the Racer TV archive below:
And the On Track experience isn’t limited to youngsters—lots of current and former pros never graduated from high school, and On Track School is proud to work with them to finally make it happen. Current student Ricky Carmichael is expected to graduate with the Class of 2023. Perhaps you’ve heard of him.
On Track School is a proud recipient of the Apprentice Program initiated by MX Sports allowing aspiring young people hoping to get into the industry can participate in internships at Loretta Lynn's. On Track is excited to carry on the future of the Apprentice Program and has created a yearlong course so students can receive credit towards their high school diploma.
Leib has also worked closely with the AMA to create the first scholarship program for motorcycle racers. Racers can earn financial support by attending select AMA-approved races, and funds are directly deposited into their own Educational Savings account. There are two Scholarship Races scheduled for 2022: GPF Cash for Class GPF in Cairo, Georgia, and the Arizona Open in Buckeye, Arizona. To learn more, visit www.scholarshiprace.com.
Learn more about On Track School www.ontrackschool.com or contact askme@ontrackschool.com.