With the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's underway, we’re going to provide you a written recap highlight the best action from each day’s motos. Here’s what we learned on Thursday’s third day of racing at the Ranch.

Dax to the Max

In the second 250 B class moto of the week, Matti Jorgensen (KTM) was hoping to back up his strong ride from the first moto as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Evan Ferry (Yamaha) were hoping for better luck. Ferry went down on the first lap before charging to an eventual third place finish, and Deegan, who hit into Ferry’s bike on accident, officially scored 38th after a damaged rear wheel made him pull off early in the race. When the gate dropped on moto two, Ferry grabbed the holeshot ahead of Daxton Bennick (KTM), Jorgensen, Dayton Briggs (KTM), and Julien Beaumer (KTM). Deegan and Preston Boesflug (Kawasaki) were battling as they started to make their way towards the top ten. Early on, Beaumer’s bike started smoking and then Jorgensen went down in the turn heading back towards the storyland section of the track.

Deegan made his way up to fourth, then Bennick made a pass on Ferry as they went into storyland. Deegan was going after Beaumer, coming out of the sand section and launching his Yamaha YZ250F towards the blue Yamaha banner! The #38 made his way into third, as Bennick continued to lead Ferry. After a couple of fast laps, Deegan was able to catch up to Ferry and pulled off a pass going into the ten commandments. Deegan tried to catch the #41 out front, putting in his fastest lap of the race (a 1:53) on the final lap! Bennick held on for the win but with a few lappers in front of him, he misunderstood and thought he had one lap to go so he did another lap! Deegan was only a few bike lengths behind the #41 and saw the checkered flag and pulled off. It was a big win for Bennick as it was his first big bike win. Bennick’s 4-1 leads the field over Ferry’s 3-3 and Boespflug’s 2-5 finishes. Jorgensen eventually finished eight in the moto and sits fourth with 1-8 finishes after two motos. The final Schoolboy 2 moto will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. local time.