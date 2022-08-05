With the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's underway, we’re going to provide you a written recap highlight the best action from each day’s motos. Here’s what we learned on Thursday’s third day of racing at the Ranch.
Dax to the Max
In the second 250 B class moto of the week, Matti Jorgensen (KTM) was hoping to back up his strong ride from the first moto as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Evan Ferry (Yamaha) were hoping for better luck. Ferry went down on the first lap before charging to an eventual third place finish, and Deegan, who hit into Ferry’s bike on accident, officially scored 38th after a damaged rear wheel made him pull off early in the race. When the gate dropped on moto two, Ferry grabbed the holeshot ahead of Daxton Bennick (KTM), Jorgensen, Dayton Briggs (KTM), and Julien Beaumer (KTM). Deegan and Preston Boesflug (Kawasaki) were battling as they started to make their way towards the top ten. Early on, Beaumer’s bike started smoking and then Jorgensen went down in the turn heading back towards the storyland section of the track.
Deegan made his way up to fourth, then Bennick made a pass on Ferry as they went into storyland. Deegan was going after Beaumer, coming out of the sand section and launching his Yamaha YZ250F towards the blue Yamaha banner! The #38 made his way into third, as Bennick continued to lead Ferry. After a couple of fast laps, Deegan was able to catch up to Ferry and pulled off a pass going into the ten commandments. Deegan tried to catch the #41 out front, putting in his fastest lap of the race (a 1:53) on the final lap! Bennick held on for the win but with a few lappers in front of him, he misunderstood and thought he had one lap to go so he did another lap! Deegan was only a few bike lengths behind the #41 and saw the checkered flag and pulled off. It was a big win for Bennick as it was his first big bike win. Bennick’s 4-1 leads the field over Ferry’s 3-3 and Boespflug’s 2-5 finishes. Jorgensen eventually finished eight in the moto and sits fourth with 1-8 finishes after two motos. The final Schoolboy 2 moto will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. local time.
WMX Is Fast
When the gate dropped on the second WMX moto, Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki) grabbed the holeshot and early lead but crashed while about to take the green flag. Tayler Allred (KTM) inherited the lead as Stallings took some time to get up and going again. She eventually remounted and finished 25th—although she has 1-2 finishes in the Girls (11-16) class. Allred was challenged by Sophia Phelps (Kawasaki) and GNCC’er Korie Steede (KTM) made her way into third. Phelps got the lead but went down in the back storyland section, allowing Allred back into the lead momentarily. Phelps would get back into P1 and would take the checkered flag ahead of Allred and Steede. Hannah Hodges (GasGas) finished fourth as race one winner Viviana Contreras (KTM) claimed sixth. Phelps (3-1) and Allred (2-2) are tied heading into the final moto, which will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. local time.
250 Pro Sport Sees Second Winner
Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna) grabbed the holeshot and race lead at the start of the second 250 Pro Sport race ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco (Kawasaki). Jayden Clough (Yamaha), Gavin Towers (Yamaha), and Gage Linville (Yamaha) rounded out the top five, although there would be a lot of shuffling around. Clough lost several positions after going down in the turn following the ten commandments. Caden Braswell (GasGas) put in the fastest lap of the moto (a 1:54.785) as he charged into the top five. DiFrancesco caught and passed Hawkins on the 11th lap and by that time, Braswell had made his way into third place. With two laps to go, Braswell made a pass on Hawkins to claim second. DiFrancesco has 2-1 moto finishes entering the final race (Friday at 3 p.m. local time).
Two-Strokes Tied Up
The Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C second moto saw moto one winner Noah Stevens (KTM) grab the holeshot over Casey Cochran, Collin Allen (Yamaha), Luke Fauser (KTM), and Logan Best (Yamaha). Cochran got into the lead, Best got to third, then took over second when Stevens made a mistake in storyland and went down. Cochran held on for the race win—which he said was his first moto win since 2017, which came in the final moto in the 65cc (10-11) Limited class! Now, Cochran (3-1), Best (2-2), and Stevens (1-3) are all tied heading towards the final moto at 12 p.m. local on Saturday.
Check out some highlights from the third day of racing below:
Main image by Mitch Kendra