One rider who had his rear spokes thrashed was Haiden Deegan in his first moto of the week, but that was because of a collision with his rival and fellow second-gen prospect Evan Ferry. It cost Deegan a DNF and any chance at winning that class, let alone all six of his motos this week as some expected. But Deegan did redeem himself somewhat with a blistering 1:46 lap time in the first moto of the Schoolboy 2 class, which came on a much smoother track than what anyone else will see all day. (The dynamic track conditions make it hard to compare, say, morning lap times to the late-afternoon chop that the Pro Sport classes face, as requested by amateur and pro team managers and scouts who want to see their soon-to-be pros challenged by the conditions. For instance, ALL of the twenty fastest lap times of the week so far came from that one early-morning Schoolboy 2 class and were posted by Deegan, Washington’s Preston Boespflug, Arizona's Julien Beaumer, North Carolina's Daxton Bennick, and Florida's Evan Ferry.) The Star Racing Yamaha prospect is in line to win that Schoolboy 2 class--Schoolboy 1 is limited to 125cc two-strokes--but he won't win both of his classes this week. And he is planning on going straight to the A class when this race is over to gather as many pro-am points as possible, get in a minimum of five race results, and then if all goes according to plan, he wants to apply for his pro-am license and try to race in the Ironman National at the end of August.

In the Pro Sport classes there has been just as much turmoil, as top riders have taken turns having great motos and not-so-great ones. Ryder DiFrancesco has already shown his potential in a couple of rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and he's now finally worked things out with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki for a full-time ride next year. Here at the ranch he's won two of his four motos so far and is in contention to win both titles and possibly the AMA's Nicky Hayden Horizons Award as the graduating amateur who has the best week. But he's finding stiff competition from Florida's Caden Braswell (GasGas) and Pennsylvania's Gavin Towers (Yamaha), who each have taken a moto win so far. Add in Arizona's Cole Martinez (Honda), California's Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna), Idaho's Chance Hymas (Honda), Minnesota's Jayden Clough (Yamaha), Georgia's Gage Linville (Yamaha) and many, many more, there's some fast young men here.

There's also some fast older men. Mike Brown is back and lighting up his two vet classes, going 1-1-1 in the Senior +40 and almost certain to go 1-1-1 in Masters +50, but that third moto is not until later. Brownie first won a title here way back in 1988, in the 125 B class (effectively the same class Haiden Deegan is riding this year). That must make Brown the guy with AMA Amateur National Motocross titles that have the biggest gap of years, 34 years (1988-2022). But there are guys out there who have raced here longer, including the ageless wonders John Grewe, Barry Carsten and Earl May. Mike Alessi made his return to amateur vet-class racing, in the Junior +25 class, but he's had his hands full with younger fellow Honda rider Cole Martinez, who posted 1-1 moto finishes to start the week. But Alessi has a huge smile on his face, glad to be back at the ranch and back on the track on which he first rose to national prominence. And even Jimmy Albertson is back out there flying around, having fun and just enjoying getting back to his roots in the Junior +25 and 250 Pro Sport classes. (And other former participants that have returned just to watch or work or parent this week include Jeff Emig, Zach Osborne, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Ryan Sipes, Justin Cooper, Levi Kitchen, Nathan Ramsey, Daniel Blair, Nick Wey, Joe Oehlhof, and even Barry Higgins, who won the very first AMA Pro Motocross race back in 1972.)

There's some very fast women here as well, and the WMX class is wide open. The very-impressive Vivian Contreras won the first moto aboard a 125 Husky two-stroke but then had troubles the second time out and ended up sixth. Utah's Sophia Phelps ran third in the first moto and then won the second. And her neighbor Tayler Allred has a 2-2, so this title will be decided by these three in the final moto.

That's just a snapshot of the racing. Loretta Lynn's is also about all kinds of industry activities, from the big Sunday night riders' meeting and concert featuring Scotty "Damn Straight" McCreery to the Monster Energy Freestyle Motocross Show featuring X Games gold medalist Axell Hodges and friends, to the OnTrack Learning Systems Prom (last night) and Graduation (tonight) and dinners, dances, talent shows, the annual FMF Karaoke Showdown, the Best in Show Dog Show, and the biggest motocross tailgating parties and campfires you can imagine. If you've been here, then you know what I'm talking about...

Or at least I could try to talk about it. Because in the middle of all of this I completely lost my voice. Happens every year hear as I try to talk over the endless moto signs, the heat, the dust and everything else that comes with two weeks at the ranch. But it was really problematic this time because of that other thing that happened this week, which was the announcement of the new World SuperMotocross Championship program that MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports are teaming up to produce beginning in 2023. The big announcement happened on Tuesday and in case you missed it, you can read more about it here as well as Jason Weigandt's deeper dive into what it all means.

The collar is something that we've been discussing since the early days of COVID in 2020, when we didn't have much else to do but think about ways to make SX/MX better. There's been a lot of water under the bridge since then, as well as some other series developments, but we all believe that this is the next step in bringing unity and growth to our sport: better racing, better prize money, better television/streaming, and more opportunities for the riders and their sponsors, and of course the fans. Feld's Dave Prater and Dave Muye and Sean Brennan all came here for the announcement, which we were set to do on Tuesday. Which is of course when my voice completely seized up. Fortunately, my big sister Carrie and MX Sports' Tim Cotter were here to help explain it all, along with the Daves. It's great big news, and I can't wait to put my full attention to it.

First, however, we have to finish out this week, and so far, the rain has held off almost completely for us, making for a great racetrack. Then we have four more rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships, and then it all ends (domestically anyway) with the 2022 Motocross of Nations at RedBud. Then it's going to get really, really busy! Third and final 250 Pro Sport moto is lining up, which means I need to get back out to Camera 6 (finish line camera) as I am also filling in for my son at that spot since he had to leave early to get ready to head back to college. Thanks for coming and see you at the races!