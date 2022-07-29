This one falls under Loretta Lynn Legend. If you have ever been to Loretta Lynn’s then you have surely heard that Robert “Vanilla Ice” Van Winkle, who is perhaps the greatest one-hit-wonder of all time, also raced there in 1985. Everyone knows his song, “Ice Ice Baby,” and they probably sing it while buying ice to keep their coolers cold in the Tennessee heat.

If you are on your way to the Loretta Lynn’s Vault just know that he was born as Robert Van Winkle, and that is the name that appears on the results page. He qualified for both 125 B Stock and Mod classes, which is not an easy task. Van Winkle has always stated his first love was motocross, even rapping about it in some of his songs. In his autobiography he states that he always dreamed of racing professional motocross and that he felt rapping and break dancing (who people say he is exceptionally good at) were just his hobbies.