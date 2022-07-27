Ryan Dungey | 38-4 for 12th overall

“We had a great week and made some good progress with the bike, which was really positive and it really translated today. I got the start in the first moto and man, it was nice running up there with Chase and Eli! We had a little bit of a bike malfunction – you know, it’s dirt bikes – it happens and it’s nobody’s fault. Second moto, my gate pick was terrible but I tried to salvage a decent start. The good thing was that I felt really good and the bike was really working, so I could apply myself on the track and start picking those people off. I got up to fourth and I made a run on third but just ran out of time. It’s not where we want to be overall but a positive moving forward is that we’re in a good spot with the bike and the riding was good, so we’ll take it.”

Shane McElrath | 14-10 for 13th overall

“Washougal was a tough race day. I had pretty good qualifying session but as the track developed more, I struggled on finding a flow out there. I’m happy with my effort and the progress that we’ve made. It’s not easy out there. I’m content with where we’re at but I know I have some more to give and I’m going to keep working regardless of what the future holds. I’m just happy for this opportunity and it’s definitely taught me a lot, so I’m excited.”

Brandon Hartranft | 37-18 for 21st overall

"In qualifying, I felt really good. I thought today was going to be a great day for me and the team. But in the first moto, right off the bat, I ended up being in a pile-up. I got ran over by a couple of riders and tweaked my ankle a little bit, so I skipped Moto 1. Before Moto 2 I got some therapy and got my ankle taped up. I finished Moto 2 in 18th. I honestly didn't really ride that well; I just wanted some points. It's tough because I felt really strong on the bike."

Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki Team Manager Dustin Pipes:

"It was a mixed day at Washougal. Marshal had a good day battling for a top ten. It was tough finishing so close in 11th, but I like the fight he showed all day. Brandon, unfortunately, had a tough day with a first corner crash in the first moto. After getting checked out by the Asterisk medical team he toughed out the second moto, which was good to see. He will get looked at further to determine his status for the next event. The bikes worked great all day and the staff worked well together."

250 Class

Jo Shimoda | 3-3 for 4th overall

“Overall, it was a good day with me getting the holeshot and leading in Moto 1. I was able to stick with the leaders for a long time and win some hard battles which is nice because I think my speed was off today. Next week we’re going to do some more practicing before taking a little break to recharge during the off weekend so we can finish the season strong.”

Max Vohland | 7-5 for 5th overall

“Today went pretty well. I didn’t get a very good start in the first moto but surprisingly on this track – which is very hard to pass on – I was able to move up pretty quickly. I just kept chugging along and picked my way up to seventh. Second moto, I really focused on the start and I got up into that top-five and just kind of stayed there – I was in no-man’s land there for a bit. I went 7-5 for fifth, which is matching my best result again this year. Now we have two weeks off and we’re going to put some work in and try to get on that podium.”

Seth Hammaker | 5-8 for 6th overall

“It felt good to mix it up with the guys inside the top-five for as long as I did in both motos. My goal is to keep progressing with each week and hopefully, after the two-week break, we’ll come back recharged and ready to battle for podiums.”