Round eight of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship took place at Washougal MX Park. Nobody’s really favorite track (unless you’re from the PNW), but it has super cool scenery, great fans and a relief from the humidity of the east coast. Washougal is cool but then again, I don’t have to pin it off hills and then jump into the shadows that cause temporary blindness.
Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?
250MX Results
1. Jett Lawrence | Australia | HON CRF250R | 2-2
Well, when you’re Jett Lawrence you don’t like the track, you complain about the trees, the shadows and more. You don’t even ride that great, but you go 2-2 and win another overall, his astounding seventh victory in eight races. Folks, that’s life as a charmed one.
2. Justin Cooper | Cold Spring Harbor, NY | YAM YZ250F | 4-1
Cooper’s first moto win of the year. We had him on the PulpMX Show Monday night and he says that his foot is not holding him back at all and that he’s ready to get back to his old level of last year at these last four races. He does think he should be considered for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and, he confirmed (kind of) that he won’t be doing 450SX full-time with Star in 2023 and will be back in 250MX. I hope he can get back to his old “super-fast qualifying, great starter, winning motos” type of self. That will light things up in this class huh?
3. Hunter Lawrence | Australia | HON CRF250R | 1-4
I would’ve bet a lot of money that Hunter was going to get Jo Shimoda and get the overall. Which he didn’t and, he’s got to be thinking about that fall in the second moto while leading. That’s the stuff that keeps you up at night.
4. Jo Shimoda | Japan | KAW KX250 | 3-3
That’s a tough break to go 3-3 at a national and not get on the podium. Still, props to Jo for holding off Hunter in the second moto when Hunter needed him for the overall. Some nice riding by Jo. Looked like he was almost reading Hunter’s mind out there.
5. Maximus Vohland | Granite Bay, CA | KTM 250 SX-F FE | 7-5
That’s five good motos out of the last six for Maximus whose terrible SX season seems to be forgotten at this point. Max is down at Baker’s Factory more than I had thought he was and seems to be finding his stride here lately.
6. Seth Hammaker | Bainbridge, PA | KAW KX 250 | 5-8
I spoke with Seth for a bit after practice and he had never been to Washougal before. And yes, he sounded like any number of racers talking about Washougal their first time. Shadows, tricky dirt, the roost up the hill hurting like hell…typical stuff really. Sethro continues his impressive season with 5-8 scores.
7. RJ Hampshire | Hudson, FL | HQV FC250 | 8-6
Quiet day for Hampshire who seemed to be moving up in both motos. Here’s the thing about Washougal, it’s tough to pass and it doesn’t get that rough (although some riders told me the track was rougher than before. The crew brought fresh dirt in this year that was wet) and it’s a bit of a freeway. Oh, and it’s not hot. So, RJ, who relies on being in shape and is pretty tough, can’t wear dudes down like he usually does.
8. Pierce Brown | Sandy, UT | GAS MC 250F | 6-9
Brown came around the first lap in the first moto in sixth and he got sixth. Second moto he came around in ninth and got ninth. And here we are. Six-nine on the day which is his best national overall since the first round. Between him and his teammate Michael Mosiman (who didn’t race) I’d bet there have been a ton of handlebar and subframe swaps this year over at Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas.
9. Nathanael Thrasher | Livingston, CA | YAM YZ250F | 13-7
Thrasher fell early in moto one and had to come from way back and second moto, although there was no fall, there wasn’t a good start and Nate had to again pass a bunch of guys. Most of his passes on the day were made late in the motos which if you’re Star Yamaha, is good to see.
10. Joshua Varize | Perris, CA | KTM 250 SX-F | 10-10
Josh’s best results of the year and he credited it to being back on a California (ish) track and feeling more at home.
11. Jalek Swoll | Beleview, FL | HQV FC 250 | 9-12
Tough season for Jalek and I’m sure he’s not stoked with these finishes but hey, there are two motos with points and one of them in the top ten at that. Gotta start somewhere.
12. Derek Kelley | Riverside, CA | KTM 250 SX-F | 12-13
Nice story here developing for Derek. He was up there in moto one with a great start and then fell at some point. Moto two he again was up in the top ten, fell on lap two and had to come from way back to get 13th. Our sport is so backwards sometimes that a guy like Kelley, who wasn’t on any factory teams radars at any point, won’t get a shot on any of them even though he’s beating many of them. Nope, once you’re in the factory dishwasher, you don’t get kicked off.
13. Preston Kilroy | Afton, WY | SUZ RMZ 250 | 16-11
Kilroy’s been better lately and hey look at that, Bar X Suzuki had all four of their riders on the track for the first time all year! Larry Brooks was probably happy about that.
14. Carson Mumford | Simi Valley, CA | SUZ RMZ 250 | 11-17
Mumfy was dead, dead, dead last in a moto and still scored points. That’s the good part but I think that first moto 11th is good right? No?
15. Derek Drake | San Luis Obispo, CA | SUZ RMZ 250 | 15-14
I don’t know what to make of Drake, sometimes he’s got good, impressive qualifying times but do you know he’s only got one career top ten overall in the 250MX class? Weird right?
16. Dilan Schwartz | Alpine, CA | SUZ RMZ 250 | 14-15
Remember this kid? Tenth overall last summer and then SX hit, and things went south. Then they kept going south for him as he had to have a few more surgeries. He had only three days on the bike coming into this, his first national of the year. Yes, he looked tired, but he still hung on for, I think, decent finishes. Also, nice symmetry for manager Larry Brooks in being the first time at nationals they’ve all four guys and they go 13,14,15 and 16th overall just for him!
17. Brandon Ray | Fremont, CA | HQV FC250 RE | 17-16
Good job for Ray, this was by far his best national of the year with both motos inside the top twenty. He’s a Norcal guy so you would think this would suit him a little better than the other tracks back east.
18. Christopher Prebula | Petersburg, MI | KTM 250 SX-F | 19-18
Prebula has been the top privateer in a few motos this year or as I like to call it, the first guy not in a semi. That’s the new top privateer.
19. Austin Black | Tigard, OR | KTM 250 SX-F | 18-23
Good job to Black, who came back last week from injury to his first national of the year. Also, PulpMX Fantasy players were very stoked on Austin’s day as he maxed out.
20. Max Miller | Springfield OR | KTM 250 SX-F | 23-19
I did not know Miller was a local to Washougal until Friday night at the PulpMX live show when Levi Kitchen told us. Who knew?
450MX results
1. Chase Sexton | La Moille, IL | HON CRF450R WE | 2-1
Sexton told me after the race that this was his best win ever. Like, as in supercross and motocross. Wow. I mean all these kids dream of winning a 450SX main event but here Sexton is talking about how this race tops his list. Stopping the eight-moto win streak against all timer? Yeah, I’d say that was pretty impressive. Amazing season for Chase, win or lose this title.
2. Eli Tomac | Cortez, CO | YAM YZ450F | 1-2
Yeah, ET’s streak ended but he didn’t lose any points and we’re one race closer to the end of the series. Interesting to watch Sexton and Tomac at Washougal, their styles couldn’t be any more different but yet they get to the same spot at the same speed. Sure, both dudes stand up a lot and use their legs but other than that, one guy is a ballerina and the other is a hammerhead shark.
3. Jason Anderson | Rio Rancho, NM | KAW KX450SR | 3-3
Lonely day for Anderson, especially in moto two when he couldn’t latch onto the Tomac/Sexton train and rode by himself for most of the race. Would’ve been very interesting to see if Christian Craig and Ryan Dungey didn’t run into issues who would’ve gotten third. All three of these guys were very fast and we would’ve had a battle royale on our hands. That’s two thirds in a row for JA21.
4. Ken Roczen | Germany | HON CRF450R WE | 4-6
Kenny faded back in moto two and posted on his social that his immune system was affecting him again. There was some other stuff posted on there but I don’t read German, so I was out. Here’s the thing though: yeah it didn’t go well but could he show up at Unadilla in two weeks and go 1-1 like he did last year? Yes, yes, he could.
5. Christian Craig | Temecula, CA | YAM YZ 450F | 6-5
Craig went down the first lap of both motos and that sucked. He was very fast and passed 19 guys on the day to end up here but of course, he passed more—we just can’t calculate it in our sport. He continues to impress each week on the big bike and as well, continues to lobby for the MX2 spot at the MXoN.
6. Justin Barcia | Greenville, FL | GAS MC450F | 5-8
Bam Bam went down in moto two and that looked like it hurt for sure. First moto he held it pretty strong for the fifth. I have word that if chosen for the MX2 spot for the MXoN, Justin will race the last four 250MX nationals to get used to the bike. So yeah, if that happens heads up kids, you’re about to get the experience of a lifetime.
7. Joseph Savatgy | Clermont, FL | KAW KX450SR | 7-7
Joey looked like he was in some serious pain in practice, and I was surprised he lined up. “Yeah, I super-manned like an idiot and tried to scrub a jump and left my toe out, clipped it and then superman. It’s my foot that I’ve had surgery on, so my range of motion is basically equivalent to a concrete pole. So, I landed and then it just folded underneath me. But it was pretty bad. I went and got a Toradol shot at Alpinestars. Pretty much was like, I’m going to do this. We’re going to do the sighting lap and see how I feel. So, I put my boots on, went out for a sighting lap, and I was like, okay. I’m not in a great spot, but I’ve been in worse, so we’re going to go. It was, I don't want to say game time, but mentally if I go out there and it’s miserable I’m not going to do myself any good, but it’s circulating.” Also, Joey made mention again just how fast the top two guys are going and how he’s not going to try and run with them anymore after his crash at Millville. Good strategy!
8. Benny Bloss | Oak Grove, MO | KTM 450 SX-F | 9-9
Another great race for Benji and I couldn’t figure out what made me more amazed after the race, the fact that Davi Millsaps (his trainer) went to Kansas to check out his track and help him or the fact that Benny called the always-joyful crew chief there, Derek Rankin over there a “vibe killer.” Just when you think you know a guy.
9. Aaron Plessinger | Hamilton, OH | KTM 450 SX-F FE | 8-13
AP crashed late in moto two while he was eighth and robbed him of a sure seventh overall. I’m sure he’s gonna lose sleep over losing that spot.
10. Alex Martin | Millville, MN | YAM YZ 450F | 10-12
Troll told us all to not pick him in Pulpmx Fantasy the rest of the year because he was “just riding this out” so of course I told everyone that on all the shows across the PulpMX Platform. So of course, Troll goes out and gets his best national of the year at a track that he’s won at before. You would think that he wouldn’t do this type of stuff to his biggest fan.
11. Marshal Weltin | Ubly, MI | SUZ RMZ 450 | 12-11
Marsh had a black eye and I asked him about it. “(My) Team owner Dustin (Pipes), he used to race and stuff, so he was like, ‘You’re checking up way too much over that wall. We need to let the bike roll off it.’ So, I just took that to heart, and I let it roll. I rolled like JS7 at Daytona. I went so far, and I landed, and I didn’t tense up my core or anything and I just smacked my head right off the cross-bar pad and I crashed really hard. It was a good one. Big black eye. A few other little bruises, but we’re fine.” Great work Pipes! Almost taking out your rider. BTW sounds like Marsh has a ride with the HEP guys on a 250 for the WSX series.
12. Ryan Dungey | Belle Plaine, MN | KTM 450 SX-F FE | 38-4
Oh man, what could have been! Dungey after the race to me “I think it could have been. It’s hard to play the ‘shoulda, coulda, woulda’ game. But it’s okay. Overall, not where we want to be, but how we finished, how the bike setup felt, we made good progress during the week, qualified good. Got a good first moto start.”- That’s where he’s at! Even when a bike issue maybe robbed him of a podium, he’s stoked! By the way, Mitchy (Kendra) tells me this was the first time in 83 races Dungey didn’t finish in the top ten overall which is kind of mind blowing and also not fair, his bike broke!
13. Shane McElrath | Canton, NC | HQV FC450 RE | 14-10
Shane was just so-so at Washougal and his time as a fill in with the Husky guys is done with Malcolm Stewart and Dean Wilson coming back at Unadilla. Not sure what the future holds for a guy like Shane, who’s close to elite factory level but not quite there yet.
14. Fredrik Noren | Sweden | KTM 450 SX-F | 11-14
Freddie’s got a back issue that causes him to have a nerve issue called “foot drop” which seems to me really scary when you’re racing a motorcycle and depend on your feet to provide crucial input into said motorcycle. He told me “I’m dealing with nerve issues, so no one really fully knows how long that will take. I’m dealing with what’s called foot drop, so I can’t fully control my left foot. No strength in it. Definitely makes it challenging trying to learn how to adapt, because shifting is really hard. I’m having to shift in jumps and stuff and sometimes you really rev that sucker out, and I don’t like to rev it. So, I’ll try to figure that out but hopefully it will be better soon.” Seems, errrr, less than ideal. Still, Freddie loves Washougal and he’s a racer!
15. Kyle Chisholm | Valrico, FL | YAM YZ 450F | 13-16
For some reason, the Floridian vet flew all the way out to Washougal for another national and although he was pretty quiet in terms of “chizzing” he did get that 13th in moto one. He told me part of the reason he raced this one was because his dad Gary (Gare-Bear) had never been here, he was always getting ready for Loretta’s with Kyle’s brother and never got a chance to wrench here. Memories!
16. Grant Harlan | Kailua Kona, HI | KAW KX450 | 18-17
Hawaii’s own Harlan, maybe riding his home race right- came from dead last to 18th in moto one which was a great ride. Second moto he was steadier but only bettered his spot by one. This was his best national of the year and hang ten dude.
17. Bryson Gardner | Paso Robles, CA | HON CRF450R | 16-19
Good story here as Bryson turns himself into a top privateer on a Honda in the nationals capable of top 20’s. A lot like that Carlen Gardner guy from a few years ago.
18. Carson Brown | Ravensdale, WA | YAM YZ 250 | 15-20
Carson Brown is a good rider. He showed up for his first national of the year and on a two-stroke at that. He passed a lot of guys and Gardner even looked over at him in the whoops when he went by like a “WTF” moment. I didn’t think Carson could get top 15 on a two stroke but here we are. Great work!
19. Garrett Marchbanks | Coalville, UT | YAM YZ 450F | 35-15
Marchbanks twisted his knee in the first moto and looked to be in some pain, there were doubts he was going to line up for moto two so to get 15th was okay. He has re-signed with the Club MX team for 2023 ICYWW.
20. Justin Rodbell | Prince Frederick, MD | HQV FC450 | 17-21
Rodbell stopped the issues he’s been having lately with two good motos. Maybe not as high up as he was earlier this year (when he had no time on the Husky) but still pretty decent.
Thanks for reading, see you in a couple of weeks at Unadilla! Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this or anything else!