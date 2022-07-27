5. Christian Craig | Temecula, CA | YAM YZ 450F | 6-5

Craig went down the first lap of both motos and that sucked. He was very fast and passed 19 guys on the day to end up here but of course, he passed more—we just can’t calculate it in our sport. He continues to impress each week on the big bike and as well, continues to lobby for the MX2 spot at the MXoN.

6. Justin Barcia | Greenville, FL | GAS MC450F | 5-8

Bam Bam went down in moto two and that looked like it hurt for sure. First moto he held it pretty strong for the fifth. I have word that if chosen for the MX2 spot for the MXoN, Justin will race the last four 250MX nationals to get used to the bike. So yeah, if that happens heads up kids, you’re about to get the experience of a lifetime.

7. Joseph Savatgy | Clermont, FL | KAW KX450SR | 7-7

Joey looked like he was in some serious pain in practice, and I was surprised he lined up. “Yeah, I super-manned like an idiot and tried to scrub a jump and left my toe out, clipped it and then superman. It’s my foot that I’ve had surgery on, so my range of motion is basically equivalent to a concrete pole. So, I landed and then it just folded underneath me. But it was pretty bad. I went and got a Toradol shot at Alpinestars. Pretty much was like, I’m going to do this. We’re going to do the sighting lap and see how I feel. So, I put my boots on, went out for a sighting lap, and I was like, okay. I’m not in a great spot, but I’ve been in worse, so we’re going to go. It was, I don't want to say game time, but mentally if I go out there and it’s miserable I’m not going to do myself any good, but it’s circulating.” Also, Joey made mention again just how fast the top two guys are going and how he’s not going to try and run with them anymore after his crash at Millville. Good strategy!

8. Benny Bloss | Oak Grove, MO | KTM 450 SX-F | 9-9

Another great race for Benji and I couldn’t figure out what made me more amazed after the race, the fact that Davi Millsaps (his trainer) went to Kansas to check out his track and help him or the fact that Benny called the always-joyful crew chief there, Derek Rankin over there a “vibe killer.” Just when you think you know a guy.