Dylan Ferrandis Returns to Riding, Aiming to Race Final 4 Nationals

July 11, 2022 4:30pm | by:
Defending champion Dylan Ferrandis suffered a thumb injury that required surgery just days before the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener and was forced to watch from the sidelines. Now, the French native has provided an update—and it is a positive one.

Ferrandis is back on the bike and riding again! His wife Nastasia posted a photo to her Instagram story that the #1 reposted to his, then he provided a video clip to his profile with an update. He said he is able to ride the turn track after six weeks post-surgery and that he will be lining up for the final four rounds of Pro Motocross (Unadilla, Budds Creek, Ironman, and Fox Raceway 2 Naitonals).

Nastasia Da Silva

Below is his full Instagram post:

“Back on the bike 6 weeks after surgery on my left thumb, it’s still very early so only easy ride on turn track but I at least I can ride again 👍🏻.
Plan is to be back for the last 4 rounds of the @promotocross 👊🏻.”

Ferrandis’ run in Monster Energy AMA Supercross started off rough with a 16th at the opener. he finished sixth at the Oakland Supercross at round two then landed on the podium behind Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac at the third-round San Diego Supercross. Unfortunately, he only competed in seven more rounds (so 10 total main events of the 17 rounds) as he suffered a wrist injury and then sat out the remaining seven rounds to heal fully for the Pro Motocross. However, he suffered a thumb injury during the preseason ride day session at Fox Raceway at Pala. He said the injury would not heal without surgery and so his title defense was over before it even began. As a rookie in the premier class in 2021, Ferrandis finished on the podium in 22 out of 24 motos and claimed eight overall wins en route to the title.

When Ferrandis lines up for the Unadilla National on August 13, he will not have the extra red on his bike—but we cannot say who will have the points lead at this time since Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton leads Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac by a single point after the sixth round Southwick National.

It will be great to have Ferrandis back on the starting gates once again.

Ferrandis and Tomac (supercross only for ET3) are both already signed for a return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for 2023.

