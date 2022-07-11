Dylan Ferrandis Returns to Riding, Aiming to Race Final 4 Nationals

Ferrandis’ run in Monster Energy AMA Supercross started off rough with a 16th at the opener. he finished sixth at the Oakland Supercross at round two then landed on the podium behind Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac at the third-round San Diego Supercross. Unfortunately, he only competed in seven more rounds (so 10 total main events of the 17 rounds) as he suffered a wrist injury and then sat out the remaining seven rounds to heal fully for the Pro Motocross. However, he suffered a thumb injury during the preseason ride day session at Fox Raceway at Pala. He said the injury would not heal without surgery and so his title defense was over before it even began. As a rookie in the premier class in 2021, Ferrandis finished on the podium in 22 out of 24 motos and claimed eight overall wins en route to the title.

When Ferrandis lines up for the Unadilla National on August 13, he will not have the extra red on his bike—but we cannot say who will have the points lead at this time since Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton leads Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac by a single point after the sixth round Southwick National.

It will be great to have Ferrandis back on the starting gates once again.

Ferrandis and Tomac (supercross only for ET3) are both already signed for a return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for 2023.