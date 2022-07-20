Jason Weigandt gets BTS (Behind the Scenes, kids) at the KTM Groups' Rev Dealer Summit, held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC. Enjoy quick updates from Roger De Coster, Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin. Presented by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims. Driving the motorcycle industry since 1933, D.I.D manufactures top-quality chains and rims for every level rider. With championship quality and design, D.I.D brand products are trusted and chosen most by manufacturers and race teams worldwide. What Drives You?