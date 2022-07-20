Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Apply for Motodemption Adaptive Camp in Colorado Set for August 25-26

July 20, 2022 11:20am | by:
Apply for Motodemption Adaptive Camp in Colorado Set for August 25-26

The 2022 Motodemption Camp is set for August 25-26 in Leadville Colorado. Event organizers High Fives Foundation hosts the adaptive camp, where one lucky winner will be chosen to participate in the sport they love, despite suffering a life-changing spinal cord injury.

Make sure to send in your application by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Apply now!

For more information, visit https://highfivesfoundation.org/motodemption/.

Watch a recap of the 2021 event, which feature Mike Garrison:

About Motodemption

Motodemption is an adaptive camp offered through the High Fives Foundation. The High Fives Foundation is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit that focuses on preventing life-changing injuries and provides resources and hope if they happen. Motodemption is a campaign that seeks to find one lucky winner – a dirt lover that sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury while participating in the sport they love and who holds a desire to return to the dirt.

The September 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now