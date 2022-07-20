Apply for Motodemption Adaptive Camp in Colorado Set for August 25-26

The 2022 Motodemption Camp is set for August 25-26 in Leadville Colorado. Event organizers High Fives Foundation hosts the adaptive camp, where one lucky winner will be chosen to participate in the sport they love, despite suffering a life-changing spinal cord injury.

Make sure to send in your application by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Apply now!

For more information, visit https://highfivesfoundation.org/motodemption/.

Watch a recap of the 2021 event, which feature Mike Garrison: