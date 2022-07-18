Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac has now marched all the way into the points lead of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, based on the strength of four-straight overall wins (High Point, RedBud, Southwick, Spring Creek). This latest win at Spring Creek was probably his toughest, though, because title rival Chase Sexton was giving him all he could handle. Sexton passed Tomac for the lead in moto one only to crash, and pressured Tomac all the way to the end in moto two.

Here's Eli's take on the weekend from the post race press conference.

Eli, I think it was 4-3-2, and then you’ve been 1’s across the board since the start of the season. Today a big day gaining the red plate in the national championship for the first time this season. Talk about that moment and obviously, the point to get up here, and now where do you move from there?

Eli Tomac: We’ve had, I think, four wins now. So, four great races. Today was once again a gnarly battle both motos. I felt like I was a little gifted in moto one there. Chase went by and had some better lines and had a little more pace. Moto two though, I made a couple changes, and then I felt like I was the guy that was able to move around and get to the front. Great work from the team, between moto one and moto two there. It’s just been gnarly. The pace is hot. We’re just going to go down to the wire.

It looked like in moto number one, Chase was really fast from the finish line through the sand wash section. Did you do anything to change anything on the bike or how you approached those areas? You didn’t seem to lose much time in moto number two at that point.

I guess. It was just a little bit everywhere. Then at the top of the hill, he went around the outside of me and I was like, dang. How do I get passed on the outside like that? So, it was just a little bit everywhere. Top of the hill, a little bit of the sand section. Just trying to be better in those spots in moto two.