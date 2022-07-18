Honda HRC's Chase Sexton didn't give up his red plate and points lead in the 450 class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship without a fight. It looked like he might have had Eli Tomac covered in moto one after passing him for the lead, but he tipped over. In moto two Tomac got by him, but Sexton latched on and applied relentless pressure all the way to the finish. It was a great battle of wills between two riders who want it badly.

Sexton talked about it in the post race press conference.

Chase, let’s talk about the motos of the day. You guys based up in the front, the 1-2, 2-1 position. It was sort of breathtaking how far you guys had pulled away from the rest of the pack. Were you running or chasing in his space? Were you trying to get some gain and put the sprint in?

Chase Sexton: Yeah. I think the first and second moto, we kind of flip-flopped. Our first moto, I felt like I had really good pace. I got onto the back of Eli, made a pass and tried to break away. Made just a really small mistake. I missed the rut by a little bit. Washed the front end. My bike kind of flipped over and tagged me in the back. It ripped my jersey. Luckily I’m tall, because that was not a good spot to go down. I kind of high-sided into the middle of that downhill, basically. So, it was a little bit of a tricky situation to get out of there. Then I just rode in for second that first moto. Then second moto, a good start. I didn’t have great lines. Eli had better lines than I did. He obviously got around me. It was just who could go faster the rest of the moto. I think we had dropping lap times. I want to say one of my best laps was two laps to go. It’s going to be a battle. I’m bummed obviously to lose the red plate, but we’ve still got a lot of racing left. I’ve got to get better. That’s kind of the bottom line.

Moto two, at one point, you were within 1.1 seconds of Eli. You knew you had to make that happen in the last couple laps. Talk through the mental process there.

Yeah. I think I needed to make it sooner. I kind of waited a little bit too long. When the lappers come, that’s when I think it’s easiest to strike. The first guy is always the hardest guy, to go through the lappers. So, waited through there and then I knew as the race went on, it was going to get tougher and tougher. We saw the two-lap board come out, and it was drop the hammer and go as fast as you could the last two laps. So, I tried my best. It was a good effort. I think that’s fastest I’ve gone for 35 minutes since I’ve been pro. It was fun. It was not great to get beat, but I’m happy to have a good battle. I think just got to get a little bit better. I need to get better in the first couple laps and not get passed, and then kind of settle into a pace. It overall was good riding. It’s overall just fun battling with him. I hope to do that more and more.