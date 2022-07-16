The 41st annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, beginning on Monday, August 1 and running through Saturday, August 6. Now, the official rider roster and alternates lists for the event have been announced by MX Sports, which you can view below. Note: the 2022 race/practice order will be posted soon—and we will have it posted on our site once it is made public. For now, here are the rider rosters and alternates for this year’s event.

For more on the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, visit mxsports.com/welcome.

2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship Official Rider Roster

