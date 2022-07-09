Main image by Mitch Kendra
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Historic and sandy The Wick 338 course will host the sixth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. For today, the weather is set to be ideal as we should be in the low 80s with no precipitation. Once again, the cooler temps could help create some great racing on the track. Of course, those experienced in sand will rise to the top as this circuit is not easy to navigate.
In the premier class, Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton continues to lead the standings as he enters today with a seven-point lead over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac. Sexton has finished either first or second in nine out of the first ten motos (one fourth-place finish at the Thunder Valley National), but now Tomac has claimed three of the last four moto wins and the last two overall wins. In the 50 years of Pro Motocross, the first rider to claim two overall wins has won the title 30 times. In his three 450 Class Pro Motocross title seasons, Tomac was the first to two overall wins only once (2018). Tomac said last week he was looking forward to this track as he does well here and enjoys the brutal conditions it typically brings. Sexton has avoided the mistakes that have cost him in previous years and looks strong and confident. This championship is about to get good as we hit today’s halfway mark. Honda HRC’s German native Ken Roczen finished on the overall podium here last year with 4-2 finishes and his first-lap proficiency has been on display this year. The #94 could get out front, lead laps, and contest for the win. Justin Barcia also landed on the overall podium here last year and his all-out riding ability will bode well with the track today. Jason Anderson has not had great results when it comes to finishes but he has shown incredible speed this year coming through the field. If he gets a start today, he could very well contest for the win as well. Max Anstie had clutch issues last weekend but the recently-signed Honda rider will be one to watch today. The 450 Class is going first today (due to NBC’s broadcast schedule), so do not be surprised to see a local Massachusetts/Connecticut native qualify well this morning having an upper hand practicing with this terrain all the time.
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|224
|2
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|217
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|194
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|179
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|153
In the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence handed over the points lead to his brother Hunter Lawrence when the defending champion’s bike expired last weekend in the first moto. Hunter Lawrence now enters today with the points lead for the first time ever in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he sits seven points ahead of little bro. The sand circuit was the site of Hunter’s maiden overall win in 2021 with a big 1-1 day and he said yesterday he was excited to go racing. You know Jett Lawrence will bring it all today as he looks to get back the points lead and redeem himself after a tough go here last year when he collided with Jalek Swoll. The font First-time winner from last weekend Jo Shimoda sits third in the standings, 36 points behind the Australian brothers. Shimoda earned his maiden overall podium finish here in 2021 with 3-4 moto finishes. He said he has a raised confidence level after qualifying fastest last week, getting a good (first) gate pick, his maiden moto win, and charging through the pack in moto two. Ty Masterpool rode well at the RedBud National and could be a rider to watch here today.
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|218
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|211
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|182
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|159
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|145
As mentioned, the 450 Class will be first today as the first moto will be broadcasted live on NBC. Check out the full broadcast/streaming schedule below.
First Qualifying Sessions
450 Class
The first 450 B qualifying session just ended. Massachusetts native Kristopher Corey topped the group with a 2:14.620.
|1
|Kristopher Corey
|16:23.778
|2:14.620
|Southwick, MA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Rody Schroyer
|16:02.454
|2:14.641
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Travis Delnicki
|15:29.904
|2:15.271
|Woodstock Valley, CT
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jack Pagano
|15:45.153
|2:15.424
|Wilbraham, MA
|KTM 350 SX-F
|5
|Robert Piazza
|16:40.579
|2:15.782
|Easton, PA
|Yamaha YZ450F
Max Anstie had the first fast lap with a 2:09.086 but Eli Tomac barely took over P1 with a 2:09.019. Ken Roczen was the only other rider to get under the 2:10 mark with a 2:09.712.
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|16:15.955
|2:09.019
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Max Anstie
|16:17.470
|2:09.086
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Ken Roczen
|16:07.808
|2:09.712
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Sexton
|16:10.993
|2:10.024
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Chris Canning
|15:30.581
|2:10.198
|Hartford, CT
|GasGas MC 450F
250 Class
In the first 250 Class A session, it was four Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders at the top of the board: Justin Cooper, Nick Romano, Levi Kitchen, and Nate Thrasher lead Jalek Swoll on the board. A few moments into the session, Jett Lawrence and Michael Mosiman jumped to second and third behind Cooper. On the fifth lap, Jett Lawrence laid down a 2:09.153, which topped the session over his brother Hunter's 2:10.525 and Justin Cooper's 2:10.802.
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|15:51.398
|2:09.153
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:51.218
|2:10.525
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Justin Cooper
|17:18.485
|2:10.802
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:33.734
|2:13.154
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|
Nate Thrasher
|16:35.998
|2:13.838
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
Kaeden Amerine tops the 250 B group with a 2:17.924 on his KTM 250 SX-F.