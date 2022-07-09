Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Southwick

Race Day Feed Southwick

July 9, 2022 8:35am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, for the sixth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Historic and sandy The Wick 338 course will host the sixth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. For today, the weather is set to be ideal as we should be in the low 80s with no precipitation. Once again, the cooler temps could help create some great racing on the track. Of course, those experienced in sand will rise to the top as this circuit is not easy to navigate.

  
  
  
  
  
  

In the premier class, Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton continues to lead the standings as he enters today with a seven-point lead over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac. Sexton has finished either first or second in nine out of the first ten motos (one fourth-place finish at the Thunder Valley National), but now Tomac has claimed three of the last four moto wins and the last two overall wins. In the 50 years of Pro Motocross, the first rider to claim two overall wins has won the title 30 times. In his three 450 Class Pro Motocross title seasons, Tomac was the first to two overall wins only once (2018). Tomac said last week he was looking forward to this track as he does well here and enjoys the brutal conditions it typically brings. Sexton has avoided the mistakes that have cost him in previous years and looks strong and confident. This championship is about to get good as we hit today’s halfway mark. Honda HRC’s German native Ken Roczen finished on the overall podium here last year with 4-2 finishes and his first-lap proficiency has been on display this year. The #94 could get out front, lead laps, and contest for the win. Justin Barcia also landed on the overall podium here last year and his all-out riding ability will bode well with the track today. Jason Anderson has not had great results when it comes to finishes but he has shown incredible speed this year coming through the field. If he gets a start today, he could very well contest for the win as well. Max Anstie had clutch issues last weekend but the recently-signed Honda rider will be one to watch today. The 450 Class is going first today (due to NBC’s broadcast schedule), so do not be surprised to see a local Massachusetts/Connecticut native qualify well this morning having an upper hand practicing with this terrain all the time.

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States224
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States217
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany194
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States179
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States153
Full Standings

In the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence handed over the points lead to his brother Hunter Lawrence when the defending champion’s bike expired last weekend in the first moto. Hunter Lawrence now enters today with the points lead for the first time ever in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he sits seven points ahead of little bro. The sand circuit was the site of Hunter’s maiden overall win in 2021 with a big 1-1 day and he said yesterday he was excited to go racing. You know Jett Lawrence will bring it all today as he looks to get back the points lead and redeem himself after a tough go here last year when he collided with Jalek Swoll. The font First-time winner from last weekend Jo Shimoda sits third in the standings, 36 points behind the Australian brothers. Shimoda earned his maiden overall podium finish here in 2021 with 3-4 moto finishes. He said he has a raised confidence level after qualifying fastest last week, getting a good (first) gate pick, his maiden moto win, and charging through the pack in moto two. Ty Masterpool rode well at the RedBud National and could be a rider to watch here today.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia218
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia211
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan182
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States159
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States145
Full Standings

As mentioned, the 450 Class will be first today as the first moto will be broadcasted live on NBC. Check out the full broadcast/streaming schedule below.

Who will take home the big trophies today? Let us know in the comments section below!

  
  

First Qualifying Sessions

450 Class

Motocross

Southwick - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Kristopher Corey Kristopher Corey16:23.7782:14.620 Southwick, MA United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Rody Schroyer 16:02.4542:14.641 Ottawa Lake, MI United States Honda CRF450R
3Travis Delnicki 15:29.9042:15.271 Woodstock Valley, CT United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Jack Pagano Jack Pagano15:45.1532:15.424 Wilbraham, MA United States KTM 350 SX-F
5Robert Piazza 16:40.5792:15.782 Easton, PA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Max Anstie had the first fast lap with a 2:09.086 but Eli Tomac barely took over P1 with a 2:09.019. Ken Roczen was the only other rider to get under the 2:10 mark with a 2:09.712.

Motocross

Southwick - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac
16:15.9552:09.019 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Max Anstie 16:17.4702:09.086 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
3Ken Roczen 16:07.8082:09.712 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Chase Sexton 16:10.9932:10.024 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Chris Canning 15:30.5812:10.198 Hartford, CT United States GasGas MC 450F
Full Results

250 Class

In the first 250 Class A session, it was four Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders at the top of the board: Justin Cooper, Nick Romano, Levi Kitchen, and Nate Thrasher lead Jalek Swoll on the board. A few moments into the session, Jett Lawrence and Michael Mosiman jumped to second and third behind Cooper. On the fifth lap, Jett Lawrence laid down a 2:09.153, which topped the session over his brother Hunter's 2:10.525 and Justin Cooper's 2:10.802.

Motocross

Southwick - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 15:51.3982:09.153 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Hunter Lawrence 15:51.2182:10.525 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Justin Cooper 17:18.4852:10.802 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda 16:33.7342:13.154 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
5Nate Thrasher
16:35.9982:13.838 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

