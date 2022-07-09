All in the Family

You can always count on your family to help you out, and when Jett Lawrence’s motor expired in the first moto at RedBud, his brother, Hunter, was right there to scoop up a load of points. Now, with a seven-point lead, Hunter will kindly carry the red plate to the next round for Jett. How considerate! Will he politely give it back at Southwick, or will he decide to hang onto it for a while, for safekeeping? –Hansel

The Jo Show

Whether you’re a Jo Shimoda fan or not, you had to feel good for him at RedBud. Not only did the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider breakthrough for his first moto win last weekend, he followed it up by showing his mettle and charging up to third in the second moto, despite getting collected in a crash almost right away. It was a great show of heart for Shimoda, and now that he’s got that first win out of the way, we’ll see if he can fight for it again at Southwick. –Hansel

RedBud Assassin

We’ve seen some pretty entertaining moments from Ty Masterpool at RedBud in the past, and he provided us with more gold last Saturday. After missing races with injury, he came to RedBud with a used bike he’d recently purchased and cobbled together and, out of nowhere, led a pair of laps and maintained third for over half the race before cramping up and eventually taking eighth. His 8-8 on the day earned him sixth, which is great, and if he can get more good starts at Southwick, maybe he can even get himself into the top five. –Hansel

Out of the Woods

Southwick always seems to provide the heaviest dose of local guys who not only qualify well on their home track but also pull in some pretty respectable results. Who could forget the time Mike Sotille qualified P1 at The Wick 338 when B qualifying got a smooth (albeit muddy) track for their session before the A guys got a quagmire? That won’t happen this weekend as the weather figures to be very solid but expect the unexpected from some names you certainly don’t always keep an eye on this weekend in the deep sands. –Kellen Brauer

Versace

Joey Savatgy earned a podium in moto 1 last weekend at RedBud which was the first moto podium in his 450 class career and it had been over four years since he last felt the podium grates beneath him as well. It was a great ride and an emotional welcoming to the podium as his wife Megan was in tears to greet him afterwards. What it really showed though is that the old Savatgy is still in there even after a rough string of injuries and he’s certainly making the most of this fill in ride with Monster Energy Kawasaki. What can the #17 accomplish at The Wick today? –Brauer