Monster Energy Becomes Official Energy Drink of Pro Motocross

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—With the landmark 50th anniversary season less than a month away, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced a new partnership with global beverage powerhouse Monster Energy, which will become the “Official Energy Drink” of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Through its support of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, Monster Energy will enhance the Nationals experience for fans in attendance and at home, celebrating the storied legacy of the championship and further amplifying its star-studded roster of Pro Motocross racers.

“When you look at the decades of support of both the sport’s most prominent championships and world-class athletes, Monster Energy has become synonymous with motocross,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Through its understanding of the deep, rich history of the discipline, Monster has elevated all forms of two-wheeled off-road racing and is an ideal partner to help celebrate Pro Motocross’ incredible legacy throughout our 50th anniversary. We’re excited for what they have planned for our loyal fanbase this summer in what is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated seasons for professional motocross racing across the globe.”