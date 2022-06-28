Carve Your Own Path to the Podium in MX vs ATV Legends - Available Now!
Vienna, Austria / Phoenix, Arizona – THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios today announced the release of MX vs ATV Legends! Now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, Legends takes players from casual, coastal rides on top of their favorite UTV to taking control of the fastest machines on two wheels to compete in relentless series events!
MX vs ATV Legends features a deep career mode, all-new, massive open environments as well unprecedented vehicle and gear customization! A Refined physics system and a split-screen, as well as an up-to-16-player online multiplayer PLUS the BIGGEST OEM vehicle DLC in the franchise's history, making "Legends" the most ambitious installment in the whole series.
Check out the launch trailer here:
MX vs ATV Legends is available now for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC at an SRP of $ 39.99 / € 39.99, £ 34.99. For news and updates, visit @mxvsatv on social.
Features:
- Compete in the new career mode where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special, invitational events!
- Explore massive open environments including the California coastline!
- Experience the brand-new Trails mode for high intensity, point-to-point outdoor racing - prepare to be dropped into a starting gate in the middle of a mountain range alongside your friends and face a course defined by Mother Nature’s relentless challenges!
- Race in 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.
- Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing.
- Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.
Like its predecessors, the full Legends experience will include a robust DLC schedule that starts on Day 1…TODAY! The OEM Vehicles DLC will feature bikes, ATVs, and UTVs from ALL of the biggest names in off-road vehicle manufacturing.