Jordan Ashburn Earns First Career Overall Win at Snowshoe GNCC

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

SNOWSHOE, West Virginia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded round nine of racing, Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC, on Sunday, June 26. The flood gates seemed to open up during the mid-morning hours, and the rain continued to fall until the start of the afternoon Pro race.

The muddy conditions made for a challenging day of racing as Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell got out front early on in the race, leading the first couple of laps atop Snowshoe Mountain. He would soon be challenged by FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth as he made the pass on Russell for the lead. However, after leading two laps, Toth would have to make the decision to return to his pits for a tire change.

Russell would move back into the lead with just one lap remaining, but Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn was continuing to make his way up through the pack after a fifth place start to the day. Ashburn would move into second with one lap remaining and set his sights on Russell. As the battle heated up, Ashburn and Russell would come together while trying to get up a hill. Ashburn would get his machine going first, putting him into the number one spot.

As he continued on Ashburn would cross the finish line first, looking back to see how close Russell would come through due to adjusted time. Russell would come through 1.4 seconds behind Ashburn, thus confirming Ashburn’s first-ever career win.