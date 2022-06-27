Results Archive
Jordan Ashburn Earns First Career Overall Win at Snowshoe GNCC

June 27, 2022 2:30pm | by:
Jordan Ashburn Earns First Career Overall Win at Snowshoe GNCC

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

SNOWSHOE, West Virginia—The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded round nine of racing, Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC, on Sunday, June 26. The flood gates seemed to open up during the mid-morning hours, and the rain continued to fall until the start of the afternoon Pro race.

The muddy conditions made for a challenging day of racing as Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell got out front early on in the race, leading the first couple of laps atop Snowshoe Mountain. He would soon be challenged by FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth as he made the pass on Russell for the lead. However, after leading two laps, Toth would have to make the decision to return to his pits for a tire change.

Russell would move back into the lead with just one lap remaining, but Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn was continuing to make his way up through the pack after a fifth place start to the day. Ashburn would move into second with one lap remaining and set his sights on Russell. As the battle heated up, Ashburn and Russell would come together while trying to get up a hill. Ashburn would get his machine going first, putting him into the number one spot.

As he continued on Ashburn would cross the finish line first, looking back to see how close Russell would come through due to adjusted time. Russell would come through 1.4 seconds behind Ashburn, thus confirming Ashburn’s first-ever career win.

Ricky Russell (Coastal GasGas Factory Racing) finished second overall at round nine.
Ricky Russell (Coastal GasGas Factory Racing) finished second overall at round nine. Ken Hill

Returning from injury was Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Johnny Girroir who battled for the duration of the race to earn third overall on the day, while also earning the XC2 250 Pro class win at his first race back. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor also returned to racing after suffering an injury at round one this season. Baylor would push himself throughout the race to earn third in XC1 and fourth overall on the day.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong had a good day at round nine after running at the front of the pack for the first half of the race. DeLong would make a couple mistakes that cost him some positions but would put his head down and push for the last couple of laps. DeLong would come through to earn fourth in XC1, and fifth overall on the day.

Coming through to round out the top five in XC1 was Rev Motorsports/GasGas Racing’s Grant Baylor. As the race got underway Baylor would have a consistent run coming from sixth place.

Coming through to round out the XC2 class top three were Phoenix Racing’s Ruy Barbosa and his teammate Cody Barnes who finished seventh and eighth overall on the day as well. Barbosa and Barnes would battle until the checkered flag for those positions, and they continue to improve each round of the season.

Johnny Girroir (Coastal GasGas Factory Racing) returned to racing and finished third overall, while earning the XC2 250 Pro class win at Snowshoe.
Johnny Girroir (Coastal GasGas Factory Racing) returned to racing and finished third overall, while earning the XC2 250 Pro class win at Snowshoe. Ken Hill

After not even being sure that he was going to be able to race this weekend, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger would come through sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Bollinger suffered a hand injury at the previous round of racing and came out to salvage some valuable points before heading into the Summer Break.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth would finish the day out seventh in XC1 after having to return to his pits for a tire change. Toth would be unable to catch up to the competition after having to return to the course.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson coming through to earn his sixth win of the season. Johnson currently sits second in the points standings behind Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes who finished second at Snowshoe. Liqui Moly Beta Racing’s Jason Lipscomb came through to earn third in the FMF XC3 class after making a last lap pass for the podium position.

Brody Johnson (Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna) earned the FMF XC3 class win.
Brody Johnson (Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna) earned the FMF XC3 class win. Ken Hill

Earning the Top Amateur honors at Snowshoe was Michael Delosa who came through 21st overall, while also earning the 250 A class win. Jason Tino finished second in the 250 A class and 22nd overall, earning him the second place position on the Top Amateur podium. Sam Evans would earn the Open A class win, while coming through 27th overall to round out the top three Top Amateurs.

In the morning amateur race, it was AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer coming through to take the overall and WXC class win. This would be Archer’s third win of the season, and she would do it in a dominating fashion. KTM Canada/FXR Moto/Blud Lubricant’s Shelby Turner would battle back to finish second in the WXC class, her first podium of the season. Rounding out the WXC class podium was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede who made a last lap pass to earn third. Unfortunately, due to extreme weather conditions the checkered flag flew after an hour and 30 minutes of racing.

Rachael Archer (AmPro Yamaha) came through to earn the WXC class win.
Rachael Archer (AmPro Yamaha) came through to earn the WXC class win. Ken Hill

Team Green Kawasaki’s Nick DeFeo would continue his youth dominance as he came through to earn his ninth-straight overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win atop Snowshoe Mountain. Van Gosselin and Peyton Feather would come through to round out the top three overall youth and YXC1 class finishers.

Brody Amos would earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win with Jiggs Fustini and Rocco Zaccaria rounded out the top three in the YXC2 class. Canyon Richards would earn the 85cc (12-13) class win as Michael Meyer’s earned the 85cc Big Wheel (12-15) class win at Snowshoe. Colton McQuarrie battled back to earn the 85cc (7-11) class, while Gavin Abboud brought home the 65cc (10-11) class win. Brody Haugh earned the 65cc (7-8) and Carter Gray earned the 65cc (9) class win. Girls Sr. saw Ellie Winland take home the class win, while Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls Jr. class win. Lucas Hoffman would try his hand at GNCC Racing and earned the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.

Nick
Nick "T-Rex" DeFeo clinched his ninth-straight win of the season. Ken Hill

GNCC Racing heads into its Summer Break now until September where the season will pick up on September 10-11 in Beckley, West Virginia with The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer event at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship will host round seven of their series at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on Saturday, July 30. This event will continue to serve as an FIM North American eMTB Championship. 

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Jordan Ashburn (center), Ricky Russell (left) and Steward Baylor (right) rounded out the top three XC1 Open Pro class finishers at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC.
Jordan Ashburn (center), Ricky Russell (left) and Steward Baylor (right) rounded out the top three XC1 Open Pro class finishers at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC. Ken Hill

Yamaha Racing Snowshoe Results and Points Standings

Snowshoe, West Virginia
Round 9 of 13
Sunday, June 26, 2022

GNCC

Snowshoe - Overall Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jordan Ashburn 03:06:19.638 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
2Ricky Russell 03:06:21.038 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
3Jonathan Girroir 03:09:53.659 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
4Steward Baylor 03:10:16.680 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
5Craig Delong 03:10:37.817 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC2 Pro Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Girroir 03:09:53.659 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
2Ruy Barbosa 03:13:04.197 Chile Honda
3Cody J Barnes 03:14:51.210 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4Ryder Lafferty 03:16:09.379 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Benjamin Herrera 03:17:42.540 Chile Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:22:02.955 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:34:48.291 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Jason Lipscomb 03:38:05.659 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
4Max Fernandez 03:38:12.450 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
5Jake Froman 03:05:52.799 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Snowshoe - WXC Race

June 25, 2022
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:28:27.618 New Zealand Yamaha
2Shelby A Turner 01:31:41.255 Barons, AB Canada KTM
3Korie Steede 01:34:14.492 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Rachel Gutish 01:34:54.296 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
5Tayla Jones 01:43:02.260 Yass Australia Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States187
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States141
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States109
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia198
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States175
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States167
4Ruy Barbosa Chile153
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States143
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States226
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States216
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States168
4Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States145
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States212
3Rachael Archer New Zealand202
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States138
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
Full Standings

