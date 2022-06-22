When a rider names “The Functional Neurology Center” on the list of who he would like to thank, you know he has a story to tell. Carter Biese has had an up and down amateur career. One of his highlights was winning Loretta Lynn’s in 2017 in the 125 B/C 12-16 class. He also endured a very scary head injury, which is why he lists The Functional Neurology Center as a supporter. His most recent low was crashing at the 2021 Spring A Ding spring national in Texas, where he almost lost his arm. After taking a full year off to recover, Carter got back on the bike this March. Two weeks ago, he decided to line up for his first ever Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National at Thunder Valley. He also made the field at High Point. Impressed with his incredible comeback we decided to check in with him to see how it went.

Racer X: So, you just finished up your first two nationals at Thunder Valley and High Point, tell us how it went?

Carter Biese: Colorado was a rough one, obviously I just came off of a huge injury so there was no expectation on the week. And we had a timing chain snap in the first moto, and we were unable to get it ready to go by the second moto. And then High Point I just struggled. Struggled getting used to the pro tracks and how it develops and just didn’t have the bike set up properly, so it was a bit of a struggle. I kind of knew coming in that these were going to be tough, so I just wanted to get a few out of the way before I get more into the “home soil” Redbud, Southwick, Millville. So good learning experiences, but not the best results.

Well, I was watching, what did you go 28-28? That’s not bad at all! And timing and scoring had you in 14th on the first lap the second moto?

I do think that I was in 14th and then came to the bottom of one of the huge hills and made a big mistake and ended up off the racetrack and lost a lot of spots. I just need to clean some stuff up in general, I made a ton of mistakes that I don’t normally make.