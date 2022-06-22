Anyways, Tony had to pull out of both motos after going down into Craig with a swollen knee (an old injury that flares up here and there) and that’s it. There’s been some pushback from KTM to me when I reported that Tony was riding for no money here and what I meant was no bonuses or extra money per race. He was getting expenses and just AMA purse money which, to me, was ridiculous, he was their top rider after three rounds and everyone loved having him here, it was a win-win for KTM, and I couldn’t believe he couldn’t get some sort of bonus program. As Tony explained it more here:

Cairoli: “I hear a lot of people. KTM for sure pays me to ride, because I have a contract with them as ambassador, but I also have two races on the contract. So, I don’t race for free. I also have bonus for one, two, and three in the races and for the championship. For doing all the season, you need to discuss again as a normal deal. Of course, they are on programs already so it’s difficult to stick it in (make a budget) and for me to put myself again in race mode full season I need some extra things. Which, I understand they cannot always give. They have their own plans, MotoGP and whatever. So, it’s difficult in the season to get in some program (budgets) that’s already done. So, I’m really happy that at least I could do some racing. Of course, I wish I could prepare better the beginning of the season if I know it before. But this is what it is. Hopefully I can have some more races before that I can prepare the Motocross of Nations a little bit better and just don’t do completely summer break. Otherwise, I will arrive without any preparation.”

As KTM explained to me, he was getting race bonuses for top three (but he ended up not getting on the podium) and they tried to get him to sign up as a racer, not ambassador, but Tony didn’t like that deal I suppose. Or he really wanted to go home for a bit, and something got mixed up in my Italian/Canadian translation. So, it’s not like KTM is just saying “too bad” to TC. They did try to make him, in KTM’s words “the highest paid racer we have outside of Cooper Webb” but the terms couldn’t be agreed to. I don’t know, I’m just presenting both sides but for sure the fans angst has reached Austria.