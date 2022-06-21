Can Justin Cooper close the gap on the Lawrences?

I think that he can, but it might not be an every weekend thing. Missing the entire spring is really apparent for JC32. He doesn’t look as comfortable with the top end of the race pace and also seems to be searching a bit for bike settings. If he can keep his head down and work on the little things, that deficit should be reduced as we move forward. He needs to nail his patented starts, though. Those were missing on Saturday. Cooper is not a “charge from behind” type rider. He is a “manage from the front” rider like Alessi, Emig, etc. His chance of success is tied to his position on that first lap much more than a rider like Hunter Lawrence.

On our podcast, we talked about a rider like Tomac pounding the roughest lines for as long as possible. Explain that theory.

Most riders look for the smooth lines on the parade lap. The motos are long and to push for 35 minutes, most riders understand that they will want to be as efficient as possible. That smooth line is often much further outside than the ideal route, though. That’s why it’s still smooth late in the day. For a rider like Tomac, he will often forego that efficiency for the lowest possible laptime. To reduce that time, he must traverse the nastiest line on the track which is usually the shortest distance from point A to point B. Most riders aren’t fit enough to handle that sort of abuse for an entire moto, nor do they even want to risk aggression in the roughest of lines. The best of the best, however, find a way to make those lines work and are strong enough to maintain it. Ricky Carmichael was the king of this, absolutely annihilating the roughest, shortest line for the first half of the moto. I have no doubt that he could have done it for 35 minutes, but he was typically so far ahead by then, he could switch to the smooth line and just cruise on home for another win.

Eli is much the same. When his bike is right, he's confident he can hit the hardest, roughest line and he won't get tired. When he's got it rolling like that, he's hard to stop on a rough track.